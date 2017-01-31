Local Restaurant Canyon 66 Restaurant & Lounge announced today the addition of three new beers from local and regional microbreweries.

“We like to support local businesses as much as possible.” explains General Manager Sultan Abbas, “Our customers like our craft beer and micro-brewery selections and we are happy to add these new ones.”

The new local beer additions feature “Evil Red”, from Black Ridge Brewery in Kingman, “80 Shilling” also from Black Ridge Brewery and “Mud Shark” from a Lake Havasu brewery.

“As a rule we always try to offer the latest beer and wine selections, the ones that are popular” Abbas says, “and we are very happy to have these great relationships with local and regional breweries.

The Canyon 66 Restaurant also carries selected wine from Stetson Winery, a popular Winery in Kingman.

“It’s a win-win for us and the brewery and winery.” says Abbas “We get to feature a local product, which people like and it also supports local businesses.”

Stetson Winery owner Don Stetson says “It’s great to see such support locally, it helps us get our products out and also builds great relationships with local restaurants and bars, and the customers seem to appreciate it as well.”

About Canyon 66 Restaurant & Lounge

