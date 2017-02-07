At Whataburger, we believe in investing in our employees and providing a great experience to our loyal fans

As part of Whataburger’s proud tradition and ongoing commitment to freshness, quality and customer service, 126 Whataburger restaurants have been named semifinalists in the company’s “WhataGames” competition. This friendly company-wide competition supports Whataburger’s vision to provide the best overall customer experience and is designed to measure knowledge of restaurant procedures and skills. The competition also recognizes high performing teams and leadership behaviors.

Competing teams consist of employees from all aspects of restaurant operations, including those who maintain and test equipment for Whataburger facilities.

Defeating their competitors among Whataburger’s more than 800 restaurants in 10 states, semifinalists will earn one of the 23 coveted spots at the WhataGames Finals in Grapevine, Texas in April 2017, where they will compete in three days of high-intensity challenges for the Gold Medal and the esteemed title of WhataGames 2017 Champion. Whataburger will also award more than $200,000 in cash prizes to all members of the Gold, Silver and Bronze winning teams, including those who stayed back to operate and manage their stores while their peers represented them in the competition.

“At Whataburger, we believe in investing in our employees and providing a great experience to our loyal fans. As part of that commitment, we’re dedicated to training our employees, known as Family Members, and providing a fun working atmosphere that people are excited to be a part of,” said Rob Rodriguez, SVP of Restaurants. “Our biannual WhataGames event is more than a contest, it gives our restaurant teams the chance to get to know one another, enjoy a friendly and spirited competition and get rewarded for all their hard work.”

WhataGames Finals take place during the Whataburger Family Convention, which will be held in April at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. The WhataGames were created in 1996 as a training exercise for operations to better serve customers. While the first event hosted less than 500 people, it has now grown to more than 2,200 Whataburger attendees. The convention is a family occasion, hosting Whataburger corporate and regional representatives, franchisees and suppliers and the WhataGames national finalists.

WhataGames Restaurant Semifinalists 2017

Alabama:

Unit 896 5931 Trussville Crossings Parkway, Birmingham

Unit 936 16064 Highway 280, Chelsea

Unit 920 1601 Main St., Fultondale

Arizona:

Unit 537 1460 N. Dysart Road, Avondale

Unit 610 4280 W. Bell Road, Glendale

Unit 761 4610 S. 48th St., Phoenix

Unit 1015 2910 W. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix

Unit 774 1430 W. River Road, Tuscon

Arkansas:

Unit 1086 1956 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Unit 1100 4030 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Unit 1092 4172 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Florida:

Unit 890 2300 S. Highway 29, Cantonment

Unit 965 6920 Navarre Parkway, Navarre

Unit 21 5480 Pensacola Blvd., Pensacola

Unit 505 214 E Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Unit 854 6129 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Unit 805 10725 Emerald Coast Parkway, Sandestin

Unit 165 2586 N. Monroe St., Tallahassee

Lousiana:

Unit 1075 2411 Louisville Ave., Monroe

Mississippi:

Unit 843 3611 Sangani Blvd., D’Iberville

Oklahoma:

Unit 961 921 Holiday Dr., Ardmore

Unit 152 421 S Broadway, Edmond

Texas:

Unit 851 141 South US Highway 281 Bypass, Alice

Unit 448 5869 S. Cooper St.,Arlington

Unit 613 1417 E. Tyler, Athens

Unit 34 1710 N. Saint Marys St., Beeville

Unit 844 621 W. Bandera Road, Boerne

Unit 500 2021 International Blvd., Brownsville

Unit 740 6100 FM 802, Brownsville

Unit 777 3580 W. Alton Glood Blvd., Brownsville

Unit 1083 2103 Ruben Torres Blvd., Brownsville

Unit 798 3424 E. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton

Unit 1011 4471 State Highway 6 S, College Station

Unit 808 1745 Rock Prairie Road, College Station

Unit 1010 730 N. Denton Tap Road, Coppell

Unit 2 2424 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi

Unit 293 1709 W. 7th Ave., Corsicana

Unit 824 26040 Highway 290, Cypress

Unit 116 5525 S. Buckner, Dallas

Unit 107 2113 Veterans Blvd., Del Rio

Unit 408 231 S. Austin Ave., Denison

Unit 829 454 S. Bibb Ave., Eagle Pass

Unit 428 112 E. Houston Highway, Edna

Unit 136 5600 Montana Ave., El Paso

Unit 372 131 S. Americas Ave., El Paso

Unit 554 11075 Gateway Blvd. W, El Paso

Unit 65 9500 Montana Ave., El Paso

Unit 655 4640 Woodrow Bean, El Paso

Unit 413 7400 Gateway Blvd. E, El Paso

Unit 831 1201 W. Glade Road Suite 200, Euless

Unit 1050 2155 Airport Freeway, Euless

Unit 317 101 Bypass 281, Falfurrias

Unit 179 955 N. Beach St., Fort Worth

Unit 508 901 E. Seminary Dr, Fort Worth

Unit 778 18190 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood

Unit 540 1116 E. Highway 82, Gainesville

Unit 1029 1301 N. Wood St., Gilmer

Unit 455 1709 St. Joseph St., Gonzales

Unit 751 2000 State Highway 26, Grapevine

Unit 343 6400 Wesley, Greenville

Unit 652 938 West Main, Gun Barrel City

Unit 735 4250 FM 2181, Hickory Creek

Unit 1082 3120 S. Jackson Road, Hildago

Unit 566 824 S. International Blvd., Hildago

Unit 1056 13910 Horizon Blvd. Bldg B, Horizon City

Unit 472 5436 Highway 6 N., Houston

Unit 605 13270 Northwest Freeway, Houston

Unit 893 1000 Main St. Suite T34, Houston

Unit 542 9517 Bissonnet St., Houston

Unit 432 3530 Highway 6 S., Houston

Unit 550 7001 North Loop E., Houston

Unit 131 12121 Katy Freeway, Houston

Unit 943 4831 Wilson Road, Humble

Unit 337 1120 W. Pipeline Road, Hurst

Unit 835 1520 Keller Parkway, Keller

Unit 4 510 S 14th St., Kingsville

Unit 800 2701 S. US Highway 77 Bypass, Kingsville

Unit 947 5401 FM 1626 Suite 500, Kyle

Unit 602 10112 FM 1472, Laredo

Unit 669 7110 McPhearson Road, Laredo

Unit 702 202 W. Del Mar Blvd., Laredo

Unit 868 7010 Lancer Road, Laredo

Unit 939 1479 East Harrison Lane, Longview

Unit 1031 2412 9th St., Lubbock

Unit 916 102 S. John Redditt, Lufkin

Unit 410 1726 Military Parkway, Mesquite

Unit 295 1905 N. Big Spring St., Midland

Unit 177 800 Andrews Highway, Midland

Unit 995 1687 W. State Highway 46, New Braunfels

Unit 729 6225 Precinct Line Road, North Richland Hills

Unit 110 5200 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills

Unit 24 3716 Andrews Highway, Odessa

Unit 716 3325 Lamar Ave., Paris

Unit 325 4831 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena

Unit 982 18609 Limestone Commercial Dr., Pflugerville

Unit 282 105 N. US Highway 77, Robstown

Unit 651 3402 Highway 36 S., Rosenberg

Unit 892 4640 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock

Unit 703 4646 Knickerbocker Road, San Angelo

Unit 717 12808 W. Interstate 10, San Antonio

Unit 946 530 W Loop 1604 N., San Antonio

Unit 1008 18303 W. Interstate 10, San Antonio

Unit 1101 25111 W. Interstate 10, San Antonio

Unit 200 14543 Brook Hollow Blvd., San Antonio

Unit 352 5075 Rigsby Ave., San Antonio

Unit 749 18330 Blanco Road, San Antonio

Unit 1070 23522 Wilderness Oak Suite 115, San Antonio

Unit 839 2203 E. Evans Road, San Antonio

Unit 789 40 N. Kessler Ave., Schulenburg

Unit 969 3609 N. US Highway 75, Sherman

Unit 404 7430 Louetta Road, Spring

Unit 476 2830 W. Washington St., Stephenville

Unit 631 10315 S. Highway 6, Sugar Land

Unit 1047 340 Highway 6, Sugar Land

Unit 569 4530 Highway 6, Sugar Land

Unit 208 400 A. West Moore, Terrell

Unit 1088 148 Farm To Market Road 148, Terrell

Unit 980 5003 Troup Highway, Tyler

Unit 753 101 W. Highway 67 Unit B, Venus

Unit 391 604 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie

Unit 944 2965 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie

Unit 375 100 W. Nasa Road 1, Webster

Unit 978 103 E. Highway 80, White Oak

Unit 1064 1001 Highway 82 E, Whitesboro

Unit 520 2725 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls

About Whataburger:

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dobson gave his restaurant a name he hoped to hear customers say every time they took a bite of his made-to-order burgers: “What a burger!” Within the first week, people lined up around the block for his 25 cent, 100 percent beef burgers served on five-inch buns. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 800 locations in 10 states with sales of more than $2 billion annually. Visit http://www.whataburger.com for more information.

