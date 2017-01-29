I’m delighted to be leading our Sales and Marketing teams as DATAMARK moves to add new clients to our BPO and contact center services portfolio.

DATAMARK, Inc., a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center services, today announced the promotion of Nina Brown to Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Brown, who has served for many years as DATAMARK’s technical sales specialist in support of the company’s business development activities, will have primary responsibility for the company’s Sales and Marketing departments. She has been with DATAMARK for 17 years, starting her career with the company in 2000 as a software developer.

“Nina’s long track record of success in delivering business process improvement solutions to our clients will be an asset in her new role as VP of Sales and Marketing,” said DATAMARK President Bill Randag. “Nina’s experience as a technical sales specialist and her deep understanding of the roles that people, process and technology play in business process management make her the ideal candidate for this position.”

Brown assumes the role of VP of Sales and Marketing during an exciting time of growth and expansion for DATAMARK. As a result of this recent growth, DATAMARK recently announced the opening of a second service delivery center in India, located in the country’s financial and commercial center of Mumbai. DATAMARK’s service footprint currently extends across multiple locations in the U.S., Mexico and India.

After joining DATAMARK in 2000, Brown played an active role in leading software development projects for clients in the financial services, insurance and healthcare payer sectors, helping achieve new levels of process efficiency and cost savings. Brown later took on significant roles as a project manager, leading large-scale BPO transitions, including the launch of new consolidated mailroom services for a prominent leader in the banking industry in 2006. She then continued to partner with Sales and Marketing to expand partnerships, services, and locations and was instrumental in driving initiatives which led to over $15 million in new revenue for DATAMARK, including the expansion of a partnership in 2010 with a Fortune 100 financial services client, yielding the opening of a new domestic operational facility.

In 2012, Brown established DATAMARK’s Business Engineering Department, to serve as a team of technical sales specialists for the company, and also introduced Consulting as a new service in the company portfolio. In this capacity, she and her Engineering department were involved in engagements which led to multiple new client partnerships as well as significant incremental revenue increases over the years. Thus, soon after, she was promoted to DATAMARK’s Senior Management Team as Director of Engineering, responsible for oversight of the Business Engineering and Software Development and Validation departments. In this role, she continued to exceed client expectations, establishing DATAMARK as an industry leader in core business technology to enhance operational services, including the DATAMARK proprietary Document Tracking System and INDIGO Processing System. With her extensive experience with technology and process improvement, Nina has been uniquely poised to identify opportunities for business optimization and business growth, thus continuously working to strengthen and expand the DATAMARK client base.

Throughout her career at DATAMARK, she has worked closely with the Sales and Marketing teams, applying her process redesign expertise to RFP responses and business process improvement solutions for clients. Brown has also represented DATAMARK as a subject matter expert in numerous webinar presentations, marketing videos, and at industry events and tradeshows. In her new role, Brown will integrate Business Engineering with Sales and Marketing, creating a cohesive structure for business development aligned with technical sales.

“I’m delighted to be leading our Sales and Marketing teams as DATAMARK moves to add new clients to our BPO and contact center services portfolio,” Brown said. “We will continue to build on our reputation as a business service provider that brings together best-fit technology solutions and a talented international workforce that acts with integrity to exceed the expectations of our partners for customer service, quality, timeliness and security.”

Brown is certified in Action Selling, is an ASQ-certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB) and a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

About DATAMARK

DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading business process outsourcing company specializing in high-volume digital mailroom management, document processing/document management, contact center services, and process improvement consulting for Fortune 500 companies and other large enterprises.

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, DATAMARK employs nearly 2,000 people in its U.S., Mexico and India facilities. For more information, visit http://www.datamark.net or contact Marketing Manager Martin Rocha at info(at)datamark(dot)net.