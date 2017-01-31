Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands

Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands has been awarded a 2017 DealerRater. Dealer of the Year Award, which recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada who deliver outstanding customer service, based on consumer reviews written on DealerRater.com.

"Car buyers have spoken and have identified Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands as the best Mercedes-Benz dealer to do business with in TX," said DealerRater CEO Gary Tucker. "The quality and number of reviews for Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands speak volumes of the top-notch experiences they provide to customers."

The DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards are based on reviews by new- and used-car shoppers and those who took their vehicles into dealerships for service. Reviewers evaluated Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands on its customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.

Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands has demonstrated consistently high PowerScore™ ratings for customer satisfaction, placing it in the top of its class. The PowerScore is determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership's average DealerRater consumer rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2016 calendar year.

We are honored to have received this recognition," said Bob Milner, co-owner of Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands. "It has always been our mission to provide the very best experience to our clients, and because this award is based on their experiences with us, it is one of the highest honors we could have received."

"Today's car shoppers pay attention to reviews and a dealership's online reputation, which makes the significance of the DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards crucial to dealers looking to thrive in today's business environment," added Tucker.

DealerRater has an audience reach of more than 40 million consumers who read more than 3 million dealer reviews.

About DealerRater:

Founded in 2002, DealerRater, a Cars.com Company, is the world's leading car dealer review website that connects consumers with the right person at the right dealership. The site offers more than 2.5 million sales and service reviews across 41,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, including a network of more than 5,600 Certified Dealers. More than 14 million consumers read DealerRater content across the web each month. By offering a product suite that allows qualified dealerships to manage their reputations and achieve higher SEO rankings, DealerRater supports new customer connections by growing online presence.

