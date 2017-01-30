The Gore Law Firm Welcomes New Associate Attorney

Georgia-based personal injury firm The Gore Law Firm has expanded its team with the addition of new associate attorney Renée Morgan.

Ms. Morgan has litigated hundreds of personal injury cases across Georgia, in municipal, state and superior courts. She has recovered millions of dollars in settlements against individuals, corporations and government organizations.

Ms. Morgan brings a unique perspective to her practice, having survived a violent automobile crash herself, as well as the aftermath of multiple surgeries and a painful recovery. She understands personal injuries cases, and empathizes with her clients. Renée says her goals as an associate with The Gore Law Firm are to serve each person she encounters to the best of her ability, while focusing on providing best practice legal services to every client, regardless of his or her case size:

“I am excited to join The Gore Law Firm and to continue helping victims pursue justice and compensation for their injuries and losses. I plan to help The Gore Law Firm team in providing high quality legal counsel, and exceptional pre-lawsuit and litigation services to our clients.”

Renée Morgan is a graduate of Bob Jones University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Communication. She earned her Juris Doctorate from Liberty University School of Law. Ms. Morgan is licensed to practice in Georgia and in the Northern U.S. District Court.

About The Gore Law Firm:

The Gore Law Firm believes that the victims of serious collisions deserve compensation for their injuries. They should not have to deal with uncooperative insurance companies or get the runaround while trying to recover physically, financially, and emotionally. The Gore Law Firm represents victims of auto collisions, motorcycle collisions, truck collisions, victims hit by drunk drivers, those injured in a slip-and-fall, as well as wrongful death cases.