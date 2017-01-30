Brand strategy and digital marketing agency StitchDX today announced key initiatives aimed at enhancing their capacity to serve B2B and B2C customers in 2017. With a focus on the successful interplay of brand clarity and digital channels, StitchDX helps SMB organizations navigate the complexity of today’s marketing landscape to accelerate business growth.

HubSpot partnership brings simplified, effective digital marketing to SMBs.

StitchDX is now a certified HubSpot Agency partner, offering proven inbound marketing and sales software and services that attract and engage visitors, convert leads and close more deals. The HubSpot platform is used by more than 21,000 customers in 90 countries, across all verticals and sectors ranging from nonprofit to enterprise. StitchDX recently designed and developed a new website, fully integrated with HubSpot, for MeTEOR Education, a national leader in the creation and delivery of High-impact Learning Experiences™.

StitchDX founding partner Brian Bolton said, “We’re excited to offer our clients all the power that the HubSpot marketing automation platform has to offer. The Inbound Marketing movement has transformed traditional marketing and sales efforts into campaigns that attract, engage, and convert more leads into customers. We look forward to working with clients and prospects on how to get the most from HubSpot’s platform to dramatically grow their businesses.”

New core leadership team positions StitchDX for aggressive growth.

In order to provide clients with more far-ranging strategic and creative solutions, StitchDX has welcomed three veterans of the digital marketing / content marketing industry to the company’s leadership team:

Todd Felton is the author of three books as well as articles for national publications like National Geographic Traveler. Additionally, he is an accomplished speaker and veteran digital strategist whose clients include national and international nonprofits like EL Education, the Buck Institute for Education and the Berthiaume Center for Entrepreneurship at the UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Management.

Andrew Peterson brings to StitchDX nearly 30 years of experience in content strategy, content development and creative direction for scores of national direct marketing and digital marketing clients in both the B2B and B2C arenas. His work has been recognized by the DMA, NEDMA and the Davey Awards for effective creative alignment of client brands with consumer benefits and competitive differentiation.

Erick Straghalis is a creative, brand and marketing strategist with more than 16 years of experience working broadly to solve complex business challenges. Deeply versed in change management, performance improvement and organizational effectiveness, he has executed solutions for startups, SMBs and Fortune 100 companies including Lowe’s, Best Buy, Target, Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Williams Sonoma.

“This is a team that will add major value to each of our client engagements,” says Bolton. “From strategy to execution, Todd, Andy and Erick bring fresh ideas, high energy and some terrific best practices to all of our service offerings.”

“Definitive Guide to Selling” e-book launches.

StitchDX also announced today the release of their newest ebook, "The Definitive Guide to Selling Better and Faster." Available for immediate download at http://go.stitchdx.com/sell-better-faster, "The Definitive Guide" provides business owners and sales/marketing leaders with actionable "inbound insights"—proven strategies and tactics of effective inbound marketers—through chapters that include:



“Find ‘good fit’ prospects fast.”

“Speak to your prospects where they are.”

“It’s a conversation, not a sales pitch.”

“Sales is the engine of any business,” remarked Bolton, “and every business can improve their sales process. By committing to inbound, next-level sales results are achievable. We feel that “The Definitive Guide” makes the concepts of marketing automation understandable, and that any sales or marketing leader who reads it will come away thinking, ‘Inbound is something we can and should be doing.’”

About StitchDX

StitchDX is a Boston-area agency, helping B2B and B2C businesses achieve strategic goals and accelerate growth. Threading together deep expertise in brand strategy, lead generation, digital marketing, content creation, UX/UI design and website development, their team delivers integrated digital experiences – stitch by stitch. Their brand-first approach weaves powerful narratives with marketing automation to build awareness, engage prospects and customers, and drive revenue. A HubSpot and SharpSpring agency partner, StitchDX serves a diverse client roster that includes MeTEOR Education, Backyard Footwear, Arden Building Companies, Sonian, Inc., Minuteman Trucks, and O’Brien & Levine Court Reporting Solutions. To learn more about StitchDX, visit http://www.StitchDX.com.