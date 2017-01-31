In the US, college degree holders earn nearly $1 million more in a lifetime than those without degrees.

Socialpreneur and investor Tey Por Yee (Larry) sponsored an after-school program for immigrant teens in US, as part of the Gomif Partners’ Socialpreneurship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Larry shows his concerns and contributed to the program during New York Cyber Workshop.

In the US, college degree holders earn nearly $1 million more in a lifetime than those without degrees. It is clear that the lifelong financial penalty for not completing college is rising dramatically, yet the rate of college completion by low-income youth remains low. The achievement gap grows even more significant when factoring in the additional linguistic and cultural challenges that face immigrant students.

Enroot empowers students to succeed in college, career, and in life. The goals of the program are to: 1) Improve academic performance; 2) Demonstrate a greater sense of community and belonging, self-confidence and self-advocacy; 3) Develop a clear and inspiring pathway for higher education and career; 4) Build a marketable skill set through real-world, professional internships; 5) Graduate high school prepared to successfully transition to and graduate from post-secondary education. To learn more about Enroot, visit http:/​/​enrooteducation.org

Gomif Partners’ $200 million startup fund, co-lead by venture capitalist Tey Por Yee (Larry), shows the tech savvy startups on New York Cyber Workshop, how easy to contribute to society by using the Internet, besides making profit from business. The project is in hope to promote social responsibility as part of the crucial element in business. Gomif will pick up an equity stake in qualified startups as part of the program. Interested candidates can visit https://gomif.com/ and submit business plan online.



About Gomif Partners

Gomif Partners (GP) is an early stage investment advisory network joint lead by socialpreneur Larry Tey Por Yee and several private venture partners. GP’s investors invest in and work with information technology companies at any stage but they are primarily focused on seed and early stage investments. GP is interested in socially responsible business models, especially renewable, retail, manufacturing, software, and services surrounding this concept. Visit http://www.gomif.com