Too many companies today are out of rhythm, and their customers clearly see it. But, a company whose leaders are in harmony with their employees unlocks their potential to create a beautiful melody that is sweet music to customers’ ears.

“The Music of Servant Leadership” is the focus for the annual conference, March 13-14, San Diego, organized by the Servant Leadership Institute. Through interactive keynote presentations attendees will gain insight and practical knowledge on how to be a servant leader.

“Leaders who serve their employees liberate their sense of purpose and creativity. These employees become energized, more engaged and more productive,” explained SLI Founder Art Barter.

“Unhappy employees cost businesses upwards of $550 million every year. But, it doesn’t have to be that way,” he added.

Barter will be joined by Ken Blanchard, well-regarded management expert and author/co-author of more than 60 books. Other keynote speakers include:

> Charles Hazlewood, an internationally renowned conductor and speaker, who has talked on leadership, creativity and trust to companies like Google and at TED events;

> Kristen Hadeed, a young entrepreneur who has grown Student Maid™ from a part-time company she started during college to an award-winning, growing cleaning service; and

> Juliet Funt, a productivity authority, who will work with attendees to show them the pivotal difference between meaningless activity and true productivity.

Click for more on the SLI conference speakers.

“Servant leadership is no quick step,” Barter said. “It’s like a waltz with dips and turns; a journey that takes patience and dedication.”

Turning Upside Down

In addition to organizing its annual conference, SLI started 2017 by finishing a rebranding effort that included the launch of its new website.

“Our servant leadership focus turns the traditional ‘power leadership’ business model upside down,” said SLI President Robin Swift. “Successful leaders serve their people; not the other way around.

“So, our new logo, an upside-down pyramid, and other branding reflects that flip in traditional business thinking.”

In addition to founding SLI, Art Barter is CEO of Datron World Communications. Since purchasing the company in 2004, he’s used the servant leadership approach to turn Datron from a $10 million to a $200 million company.

The re-branding echoes the SLI philosophy of turning the traditional leadership model upside down, where the best leaders believe in serving rather than being served. The logo's upside down triangle speaks to this philosophy while the S represents the fluid and flexible nature of a leader who knows when to intervene or completely trust the players of its organization.

About the Servant Leadership Institute

The Servant Leadership Institute, based in Carlsbad, Calif., is a consulting, training and coaching company for individuals and organizations, teaching them a serve first mentality. Servant leaders foster an environment of trust and respect at all levels in an organization, unlocking the potential of its people to become happier, more creative and more productive.

In addition to the consulting, training and coaching services, SLI annually organizes national conferences, and serves as a speaker’s bureau for local, regional and national non-profit and for-profit groups.