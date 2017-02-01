More and more products use electronic devices to communicate. In 2020 it is expected that there will be more than 50 billion connected devices in the world. This means that many electronic products, especially mobile base stations and core network nodes, need to handle enormous amount of data per second. One important link in this communication chain are high speed press fit connectors that are often used to connect mother boards and back planes in core network nodes.

The goal with this project was to understand and to document how rework affects press fit connection strength, hole wall deformation and gas tight-ness for the newer high speed press fit connectors. Any weakness in these areas could lead to field failures.

The project was successful in evaluating five different high speed connector Types. The connectors were fine pitch, some with over 1000 pins fitting into plated through holes as small as 0.36 mm. The project quantified how many rework cycles could take place before damage occurred to the back plane.

The APEX award is very prestigious and recognizes the excellent technical work of the HDP User Group project team lead by Lars Bruno of Ericsson. Jack Fisher the project facilitator said, “This project, like most HDP projects was proposed by a member, confronting a problem that was important to their marketing success. The results of the project will significantly improve the quality of press fit containing products from all HDP User Group member companies.”



Please contact Jack Fisher at fish5er(at)hdpug.org for further information. The full technical report, containing all of the experimental data and conclusions is available to HDP User Group members.