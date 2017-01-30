Advocates for healthy communities need to ensure that health equity and the social determinants of health are inserted into policy discussions at the local, state and federal levels. -- Dr. Maya Rockeymoore

Policymakers, public health practitioners, community leaders and other stakeholders working to build a culture of health in America now have a new one-stop resource for news, tools, and information that can help improve outcomes for communities that have faced persistent barriers to good health: healthequity.globalpolicysolutions.org.

“Advocates for healthy communities need to ensure that health equity and the social determinants of health are inserted into policy discussions at the local, state and federal levels,” said Dr. Maya Rockeymoore, President and CEO of Center for Global Policy Solutions. “Our new website features resources and tools that help these champions understand and pursue health equity strategies so that all people have fair opportunities to be healthy.”

The new website is a project of the Center for Global Policy Solutions’ Allies for Reaching Community Health Equity (ARCHE) initiative. ARCHE (pronounced “Ark”) is convening multidisciplinary leaders, determining what works, and providing new tools for advancing equity-centered strategies that strengthen families and communities.

Visitors to the site will find a resource library that includes reports, case studies and other tools to help people learn about and implement strategies that focus on the social, economic and environmental factors that contribute to poor health outcomes among marginalized populations. The site highlights training and learning opportunities as well as news and stories that clearly illustrate, for a general audience, the ways in which race, gender, geography, ethnicity and socioeconomic status help determine health outcomes.

Reporters seeking to speak with experts working in the field of health equity can search ARCHE's expert network. Always looking to grow and collaborate, ARCHE also invites others to contribute resources to the site.

Support for ARCHE is provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Founded on the principle that a more inclusive nation is a stronger, more prosperous one, the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS) is a 501(c)(3) that equips businesses and organizations with the tools to effect change, driving society toward inclusion. Drawing on our unique blend of policy and advocacy expertise, CGPS develops strategies, research, programs, policies, and communications that address disparities in health, education, and economic security by race/ethnicity, place, gender, and age.