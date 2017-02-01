My mission in life is to help as many people who want to build something new – a business, a building, a dream – as I can so that they can set themselves free.

Seasongood Law Inc., founded by lawyer and entrepreneur Coco Soodek, is partnering with Geniecast to provide complimentary online business law education to small business owners. The videocasts will discuss a variety of topics in the business law space. The first session will be on February 9, 2017 at 7 pm CST. Space is limited. Sign up and learn more here.

The first Cast is titled “Getting Organized: Setting Up Your Entity.” In it, Soodek will teach participants how to set up a business, an entity, and how to keep small business owners safe from wealth-wrecking liability.

"My mission in life is to help as many people who want to build something new – a business, a building, a dream – as I can so that they can set themselves free. I pursue my mission partly through my work as a business lawyer. I’ve spent the majority of my career in big law. After the Great Recession, when so many mom and pop shops went out of business, I decided to devote more of my energy to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs. Seasongood Law is my lucky opportunity to provide the kinds of business law services to small business people that I provide to bigger companies downtown." - Coco Soodek, Founder of Seasongood Law Inc.

Soodek is a lawyer, business advisor, speaker, writer and entrepreneur. Author of the best-selling book, “Birth to Buyout: Law for the Life Cycle of Your Business,” Soodek is an expert on small business law. Besides founding Seasongood Law, she also founded Profit and Laws, Inc., a business advisory firm that helps small business owners launch their companies. She is a frequent guest on Fox News’ “Justice with Jeanine Pirro” and other programs representing the progressive viewpoint.

Future Casts with Soodek will cover topics such as raising or borrowing money, intellectual property, learning which rules and regulation apply to which businesses, selling and promoting under the law, and protecting assets.

"Geniecast is thrilled to be working with Coco Soodek as we deliver business law education to small business owners. Our mission is to transform the way the world connects people, ideas and inspiration - by offering these free Casts to small businesses, we feel we are truly living up to our mission." - Geniecast President Joseph Bowers

Geniecast is the world’s first and largest marketplace of thought leaders, athletes, speakers, celebrities, consultants, facilitators and more—all available via two-way, live video broadcast. By delivering top talent via two-way video, Geniecast makes education and professional development more accessible and affordable, providing boards and teams efficient access to subject matter experts for problem-solving, strategy sessions and more. To date, the Geniecast marketplace has thousands of programs led by “Genies” who are experts in a variety of topics, ranging from customer service and business best practices, to leadership and other timely industry topics.