Spring-Green Lawn Care Welcomes Newest Franchise Owner

Spring-Green Lawn Care is proud to announce David Roman, of Enviroscapes of Georgia, is taking over the Logansville, Georgia, franchise location.

Roman has a long history in the landscape industry, following in the footsteps of his father. “I’ve been in the landscape industry since I was 13 years old,” he explained. “It’s definitely something I enjoy, and it’s evolved and grown into a way to make a living.”

A full-service landscape company, focusing on residential maintenance and mowing, Roman started Enviroscapes of Georgia in 2012. As he explained, “Working for myself, it’s in my DNA. I’m more comfortable as an entrepreneur.” Prior to moving to Georgia in 2000, he owned and operated Roman Landscape and Maintenance in Florida.

In 2015, Roman was participating at a Green Industry and Equipment Expo (GIE) roundtable of business owners. One of the other participants mentioned they had gotten into lawn care via a franchise, and it quickly had become their best performing profit center. “From that conversation, I went back to the expo center, and I began to investigate franchise opportunities in metro Atlanta,” he recalled.

Spring-Green offered longevity and a family atmosphere that Roman appreciated. The father of four boys has been married for 25 years, and his wife, Maria, plans to help on the administrative side with the new Spring-Green business. He also was impressed by the marketing assistance that franchise owners received. “The real kicker was the marketing,” Roman said.

Roman feels that as a local owner who lives in the community he serves, he offers his customers someone with a vested interest in the community, and he prides himself on providing top-notch customer service and satisfaction.

“David’s family values and deep connection to the business make him an ideal addition to the Spring-Green family,” said James Young, president of Spring-Green. “We are excited about having him take over this established territory. With his background and interest in lawn care, David is a great fit, and we look forward to helping him grow his business in the years ahead.”

About Spring-Green Lawn Care

Founded in 1977, Plainfield, Illinois-based Spring-Green Lawn Care has been delivering lawn and tree care services nationwide for 40 years.

