AP Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New Rawlins High School

Braving sub-zero temperatures, AP Wyoming, L.M. Olson and the community of Rawlins, Wyoming celebrated the ribbon cutting at the new Rawlins High School for Carbon County School District #1. The project was designed by Fanning Howey Associates.

“This new replacement high school with its world-class gym and swim facility has generated a lot of excitement in the surrounding community,” said AP Wyoming Project Executive Tom Stone. “AP is proud to have been a part of this fantastic new facility and the new resources it provides to students, faculty and the community at large.”

The $58 million state-of-the-art replacement high school includes a new swim center with a lap pool, diving pool and water slides. The new school was built adjacent to the existing high school, which maintained phased-active occupancy throughout construction. The scope of work also included renovations to the existing auditorium and classroom wings, a new gymnasium, classrooms, auditorium, offices and cafeteria. AP and L.M. Olson will remain onsite for the next few months to complete abatement, demolition and site work on the old classroom building.

AP Wyoming worked with joint venture partner and local contractor L.M. Olson to provide integrated preconstruction and construction services.

