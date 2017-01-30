Force Marketing, the automotive industry’s leading provider of marketing and technology services, is proud to announce enhancements to its suite of Facebook digital marketing services and products within its Helix marketing platform at NADA 2017.

The company has been able to offer Facebook integration with its patent-pending technology through Helix, its proprietary business intelligence platform, since October of 2016. Through this integration, dealers are able to better target current and prospective customers with highly-effective messaging. This puts Force Marketing in a unique position within the automotive space, as Helix is the only platform to show full attribution for Facebook campaign leads.

At NADA 2017 in New Orleans, key members of the Force Marketing leadership team are on hand to showcase the company’s Facebook campaigns, strategy and integration, as well as how Facebook plays a role in an overall customer journey by aligning with paid search, video pre-roll, direct, and the many other channels of marketing.

“Facebook is one of the fastest-growing and most cost-efficient mediums for dealers to utilize to reach the right car-shoppers with their message,” said John Fitzpatrick, CEO and President of Force Marketing. “We introduced these integrations to our Helix platform back in Q4 of 2016 because we truly believe in the ROI that Facebook campaigns can drive for dealers.”

Facebook had 1.79 billion monthly active users as of Q3 of 2016, and that figure continues to grow.

“Dealers who are taking advantage of Facebook’s robust advertising offerings and sophisticated targeting options are capitalizing on a huge opportunity to reach out to in-market customers and prospects,” said Randy Sieger, Force Marketing’s CTO. “It was imperative to us that our platform, which already integrates the DMS, CRM, and all digital and direct channels of marketing together in one place, be able to help dealers utilize Facebook to its full potential.”

Using its proprietary Helix technology platform, Force Marketing is able to identify DMS sales and service VIN opportunities, as well as identify prospects that are similar to a dealer’s customer base across many different metrics and target them with relevant, personalized content through multiple mediums.

Also included in Force Marketing’s suite of Facebook services are Offer Ads, as well as Lead Ads, which allow a prospect to submit a lead without ever leaving Facebook, and in turn serve up dynamic retargeting ads to that prospect, driving them to a specific Vehicle Details Page (VDP). Though relatively new, this ad type has proven to be successful at driving both sales and service customers to a dealership.

To learn more about Force Marketing’s full suite of Facebook digital advertising products, visit ForceMKTG.com.