Guard-All Building Solutions announced today that the company would be making a major expansion to the company’s Dallas manufacturing facility. The expansion brings a considerable investment in new manufacturing equipment including computer assisted bending and rolling equipment, specialized plug and play welding equipment, updated cranes and hoists, new work stations, moving materials handling systems, and a rotational truss handling system.

It is estimated that the plant expansion will increase production volumes 100% or more in 2017. Guard-all will be increasing their workforce at the company’s Dallas manufacturing facility to accommodate the plant expansion.

The expansion began with hiring Kaizen trained manufacturing specialists to reconfigure and retool the facilities to improve production processes. The lean manufacturing improvements identified in the kaizen event are currently in the process of being implemented. The new state-of-the-art computer assisted manufacturing equipment has been arriving, getting installed and calibrated for production almost daily for the past month. Reinforced concrete pads have been installed in the existing plant floor to support the weight of the new equipment. The new equipment and manufacturing process improvements are projected to reduce the cost of production by as much as 25%, allowing the company to produce their tension fabric buildings at a more competitive price point.

“As an industry leader, Guard-All is committed to having the operational capabilities to keep up with our customers’ growing needs,” says Peter Bielefeld. “This expansion not only allows us to reconfigure our manufacturing layout to increase capacity, but also gives us more resources to expand our product line to better provide solutions to our existing and potential customers.”

About Guard-All Building Solutions

Guard-All Building Solutions manufactures an innovative selection of tension fabric buildings. The Dallas, TX based business produces highly engineered steel-framed fabric buildings, ranging from massive clear span structures to cost-effective temporary buildings. The modular nature of the company’s tension fabric buildings allows for quick installation, care-free maintenance, easy expansion and the ability to reach any length required. The company’s structures are in use across North America by a wide variety of markets; including industrial, commercial, municipal and agricultural.

