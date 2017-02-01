“Five years ago we started Red Wing,” says The Steel Wheels’ Trent Wagler. “It's a landmark, yes. But this year especially, it's important we remember the time we have spent together and the way we can draw together in times of trouble or times of joy."

The Steel Wheels and the Red Wing Roots Music Festival are pleased to announce a fifth consecutive year of great music and great fun at Natural Chimneys Park in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. This year’s music festival will be held from July 14-16, 2017.

Festival hosts and hometown favorites The Steel Wheels will be joined by dozens of other artists, including Pokey Lafarge, Sarah Jarosz, The Dustbowl Revival, The River Whyless, The Lil’ Smokies, Driftwood, Dori Freeman, The Honey Dewdrops and more!

A full lineup announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

“Five years ago we started this thing we call Red Wing,” says The Steel Wheels’ Trent Wagler. “It's a landmark, yes. But we've got a lot of these ahead of us. I'm thinking about 20, I'm dreaming 30. We're so grateful and so happy to call everyone who is a part of it family. This year especially, it is important we remember the time we have spent together and the way we can draw together in times of trouble or times of joy. Let there always be at least a little bit more joy.”

With 40 bands performing on four different stages, great music lies at the heart of the Red Wing Roots experience. Festivalgoers will also find great food and numerous other opportunities to enjoy Virginia’s great outdoors, including camping, a kids’ climbing wall and play area, organized bike rides, group runs and morning yoga sessions beneath the park’s famous rock chimneys.

Red Wing Roots has enjoyed a steady growth in ticket sales since its debut in 2013, and attracted sell-out crowds on Saturday each of the past two years. That’s likely to happen again, as organizers remain committed to maintaining the festival’s small, family-friendly feel. Red Wing Roots also values sustainability and community, and has raised thousands of dollars each year for local charities through on-site raffles and auctions.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.redwingroots.com.

To schedule interviews or request more photos, please contact Michael Weaver at Black Bear Productions: 540-820-7847 or press(at)redwingroots(dot)com

To download photos or the festival logo, please check the media page on the website: http://www.redwingroots.com/media/