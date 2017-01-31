Terry L. Mathis Becoming a great leader begins with the realization that your true challenge is less what you do and more what you get your followers to do.

ProAct Safety, pioneer of safety excellence strategies, announced Terry L. Mathis, the company’s founder and chief executive officer, will deliver a keynote at the TCIA Winter Management Conference on Wednesday, February 8th. The presentation will begin at 8:45am at the Wyndham Convention Center in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The keynote, “A Leader’s Role in Safety Culture Excellence,” will point out a crucial aspect of leadership that is critical to success and often overlooked. He will also outline the most important aspects of leading safety and improving safety culture to reinforce and sustain excellent performance.

Leadership, like parenthood and citizenship, are vitally important roles for which most have little or no formal training. Becoming a great leader begins with the realization that your true challenge is less what you do and more what you get your followers to do. You don’t become great by being a great leader; you become great by leading great people.

ABOUT TERRY L. MATHIS

Mathis, ProAct Safety's founder and CEO, is known for dynamic presentations, work and writing in the fields of behavioral and cultural safety, leadership, and operational performance. He is a regular speaker at ASSE and NSC, as well as company and industry conferences. He has been a frequent contributor to industry magazines for more than 15 years and is coauthor of four books, including bestsellers STEPS to Safety Culture Excellence (WILEY, 2013) and Forecasting Tomorrow: The Future of Safety Excellence (SCE Press, 2015). Terry has been listed four consecutive times as one of ‘The 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS’ by EHS Today. Learn more about him at http://www.TerryLMathis.com.

ABOUT PROACT SAFETY

ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and performance projects in nearly every major industry worldwide, including several Fortune 500 firms. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.