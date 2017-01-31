Stoel Rives Attorney Nicole Hancock Receives 2017 Kate Feltham Award

Stoel Rives is proud to announce that Nicole Hancock has been selected by Idaho Women Lawyers, Inc., (IWL) as the 2017 recipient of its Kate Feltham Award. This award recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary efforts to promote equal rights and opportunities for women and minorities within the legal profession and legal justice system in Idaho. Hancock, the Office Managing Partner in Stoel Rives’ Boise office, will be honored at IWL’s biennial gala, Celebrating Women in the Law: Raising the Bar, on March 8, 2017. Tickets may be purchased here.

Idaho Women Lawyers was formed in 1986 and currently has more than 200 members. Its mission is to advance diversity through the promotion of equal rights and opportunities for women in the legal profession.

In selecting Hancock for the award, members of the Idaho bar commented:

"Nicole uses her confidence and willingness to speak up to promote others, to celebrate success, and even after stepping off the IWL Board, she continues to champion the mission of IWL."

"Nicole could have chosen any IALL legacy project; she decided to support Idaho Women Lawyers, showing her commitment to the spirit of the Kate Feltham award."

"Her practice has never just been about law. She has always been involved with and is working towards bettering the legal profession as a whole and particularly for women. Nicole leads by example and champions others by encouraging engagement in the community."

The award’s namesake, Kate Feltham, was born in 1859 and taught school before moving to Caldwell, Idaho, in 1893, where she was active in her community and a leader for women’s rights. In 1914, she was admitted to practice law in Idaho, the fifth woman admitted in the state, and later became its first female county prosecutor. For more information on Feltham, please click here.

A trial attorney who handles complex business litigation matters in federal and state court, Hancock’s practice focuses on business transactions, contract claims, trade secret defense and enforcement, corporate torts, and injunction actions. She is a past president, vice president and board member of Idaho Women Lawyers.

