EtQ today announced its Traqpath webinar, “Productivity Hacking in Quality Management: Simple Ways to Get More Visibility and Control in Your Processes.”

This webinar will be held on January 31st at 2:00pm ET. It will be led by EtQ’s Director of Product Strategy, Tim Lozier, and will review what to look for in building a simple and effective means for better productivity in your Quality Management System (QMS).

Topics will include:



What it means to have a culture of quality

The market view on quality management today

What productivity hacking entails, and how can you build simple methods for improving how you track quality management

“Businesses today are always looking for ways to improve visibility and control in their quality management processes,” stated Lozier. “The quality role in recent years has gotten more focus and the challenge becomes putting in place not only the processes, but the communication methods needed to promote a better culture of quality. This webinar will show how you can hack your way into better quality management, and drive visibility to keep quality top of mind.”

About EtQ

EtQ is the leading Quality, EHS, Operational Risk and Compliance management software provider for identifying, mitigating and preventing high-risk events through integration, automation and collaboration. At the core of EtQ’s framework is a compliance management platform that enables organizations to implement best-in-class compliance processes configured to meet their existing processes, create new compliance processes and automate and control their compliance ecosystem. EtQ’s product lineup includes Traqpath™ for individual compliance users, Verse Solutions™ for small to medium sized businesses and Reliance™ for enterprise organizations. EtQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about EtQ and its various product offerings, visit http://www.etq.com or blog.etq.com.