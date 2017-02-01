Costa Farms Shares Tips on Adding Houseplants for Winter Beauty

With broad, green leaves and white, calla-like flowers all year long, peace lily is sure to bring a breath of fresh air to any space. Just about every room of your home can be home to a beautiful and inexpensive houseplant. The key is picking a plant that likes the room’s environment.

Infuse new life into spaces by decorating with easy-to-care-for houseplants. It’s simple to give rooms, from bedrooms to bathrooms and even kitchens, a small pick-me-up during winter months.

“Give your house a quick style update by incorporating houseplants,” says Justin Hancock, garden expert at Costa Farms. “Just about every room of your home can be home to a beautiful and inexpensive houseplant. The key is picking a plant that likes the room’s environment.” Simply place a plant on a bedside table or design a new centerpiece making fresh greenery the focus.

In addition to adding a pop of color, houseplants such as those from Costa Farms’ O2 For You collection, work hard cleaning the air every minute of the day. They absorb up to 87 percent of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that hide in ordinary household products such as paints, carpets and ink.

The US Environmental Protection Agency ranks indoor air pollution as one of the top threats to public health. Indoor plants have been found to decrease stress, enhance productivity and connect people with the outdoors.

Decorating with houseplants is as simple as picking out the right plants. Read on for Hancock’s top four picks.

Hancock offers these 4 tips to help houseplants thrive over winter:

1. Red Aglaonema - Easy going and boldly colorful, red aglaonema is a fitting choice for people who are independent and original. It’s also one of the easiest houseplants to grow and among the most stylish. Bright red, pink, chartreuse, or white variegation makes a fashionable statement against dark green leaves.

2. Peace Lily – With broad, green leaves and white, calla-like flowers all year long, peace lily is sure to bring a breath of fresh air to any space. This plant is easy to care for and is a top choice for removing common VOCs.

3. Bromeliads - These stylish houseplants work especially well with modern decor styles. Bromeliads have colorful, long-lasting blooms and captivating green leaves. Add a pop of color to any room by picking bromeliads in shades of pink, red, orange and yellow.

4. ZZ plant – Perfect for beginners, ZZ plant excels in nearly any spot — from dark corners to kitchen windows. Also part of Costa Farms’ Plants of Steel collection, this plant can handle low-light and infrequent watering.

To find the best houseplant for your home or office and how to care for it, visit http://www.costafarms.com.

