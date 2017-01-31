VBrick® Doubles Rev® Customers in 2016

"Our customers’ video adoption rate has been exceptionally gratifying, proving that once Rev shows how easy it is to create, webcast and share video, it rapidly proliferates and transforms the workplace," said Shelly Heiden, VBrick CEO.

VBrick delivered another record-breaking year as its Rev enterprise video platform exceeded company expectations for sales and customer adoption. With the release of its next-generation cloud platform for video-on-demand and live webcasting, VBrick’s performance in 2016 was market leading in every meaningful financial metric, including:



Total subscription bookings increased by 128%

Total platform billings increased by 94%

Deferred revenues increased by 63%

Gross margin improved from 64% to 70%

Cash burn from operations decreased by more than 75%

The most vibrant area of growth in VBrick’s business was in its Rev cloud platform for enterprise customers. In 2016, more than 70% of Rev platform sales were cloud-based, with customers consuming over two million hours of video. In order to provide this industry-leading service around the world, VBrick added tier-one channel partners certified in selling and implementing the Rev platform in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Since the release of Rev in 2015, VBrick has gained nearly 200 enterprise customers including two Fortune 10 companies. VBrick’s growth continues to accelerate in part due to its successful partnership with Cisco. Selected in 2015 as Cisco’s streaming and recording solution, Rev seamlessly integrates with the Cisco Collaboration suite of products. These integrations strategically position Rev as the universal portal for live and recorded video created from the world’s most widely used enterprise video infrastructure.

VBrick execution was also notable in the pace of innovation that it delivered on its flagship Rev enterprise video platform. Last year, VBrick delivered nearly 120 new features, including:



Live streaming and recording from video conference end points with a unique streaming capability that lets viewers switch between video and data content;

Quality of Experience analytics that measure the “last mile” viewer experience collected via the Rev HTML5 video player;

Deeper integration of the Rev platform with the Cisco Collaboration suite, including Cisco Spark, Cisco Meeting Server, Cisco WebEx, Cisco TelePresence and Cisco Jabber;

Mesh architecture for Rev’s integrated eCDN that enables Rev to coordinate nodal, peer-to-peer communications between VBrick Distributed Media Engines to deliver first-request caching, node-to-node file transfer and intelligent prepositioning.

Also in 2016, Gartner Research – the world's leading information technology research and advisory company – named VBrick a leader in its most recent Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management, based on VBrick’s completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“It’s exciting to see what happens when some of the world’s largest companies begin to use video as their primary content type. Disparate cultures come together, employee engagement rises, sales teams excel, and collaboration and knowledge sharing thrive,” said Shelly Heiden, CEO of VBrick.

“Our customers’ video adoption rate has been exceptionally gratifying, proving that once Rev shows how easy it is to create, webcast and share video, it rapidly proliferates and transforms the workplace,” Heiden said.

Rev enables organizations to unleash the power of video to educate, inform and inspire employees anywhere and on any device. The platform’s ease of use increases engagement and adoption by delivering the same consumer-grade experience employees expect from their use of video and social media sites. Customers can stream high quality live and on-demand video across their own networks using Rev’s embedded eCDN capabilities, which ensure that video uses the least possible bandwidth.

