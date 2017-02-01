ClickUp Ranked #1 Project Management App on TaskReports

TaskReports, a project management review site, has released their latest round of reviews for project management software and lists ClickUp as the #1 option available.

The startup is extremely excited about the review and the positive user feedback on the site.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time now, it’s really great to see it being used and appreciated by real people,” said Brian Evans, the CEO behind ClickUp.

The review site bases their ratings on thorough reviews focusing on the functionality and design of the products. http://www.taskreports.com

ClickUp was given a rating of 9.5/10 which sets a new bar to beat for the review website.

While the team is enjoying the moment, their focus remains sharply fixed on a much bolder horizon.

“We think we can really shake things up and claim a big piece of the market,” Evans said, “Once people start using ClickUp, they’re going to see how much of a difference there is.”

The team behind the startup insists that their primary focus stays on improving the product, but admits that they have a tremendous amount of marketing and sales work to do in the coming months.

ClickUp has more information on their website: http://www.clickup.com