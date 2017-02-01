The new Thermotrode™ accurately determines the Acid Number of a wide range of petrochemical products with a fast and straightforward method. The current Acid Number Analysis takes 15 minutes; with this new technique and the new METTLER TOLEDO Thermotrode, the same procedure will take less than 2 minutes.

A new webinar from METTLER TOLEDO shows technical insights of Thermometric Titration of Acid Number and its applications. Furthermore, experts will compare the Potentiometric method ASTM D664 with the newest Thermometric ASTM D8045, pointing out advantages of the new Thermometric AN technique.

In this webinar, experts from METTLER TOLEDO will explain important terms and:



Introduce the Acid Number and Thermometric titration

Show the thermometric titration of AN, according to ASTM D8045

Introduce the METTLER TOLEDO Thermotrode™

Show feedback from beta-tests of different samples

