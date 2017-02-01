Boca Bearings Releases New Ceramic Hybrid Go Series Bearings

Ceramic hybrid bearings are able to reach higher rpms and maintain lower operating temperatures.

The Boca Bearing Company is pleased to announce a new ceramic hybrid radial bearing line for Radio Control applications, the Boca Bearing’s RC Go series. For over 25 years Boca Bearing has been one of the most innovative leaders in RC bearings and among the first to offer ceramic bearings to the hobby world. With the introduction of the new RC Go series, Boca Bearing Company hopes to introduce a new generation of RC racers and enthusiasts to ceramic bearing technology.

The Boca Bearing’s RC Go bearings are ceramic hybrid radial bearings. Ceramic Hybrid bearings refers to bearings that have metal races and ceramic rolling elements. In the case of the RC Go series, the inner and outer races are a hardened chrome steel, ideal for the rough wear and tear of RC racing. The rolling elements are Ceramic Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) spheres. Ceramic has a glasslike surface finish, is harder and lighter than steel, is will not corrode. Ceramic hybrid bearings are able to reach higher rpms and maintain lower operating temperatures.

The other unique characteristics of the RC Go Series is that on side of the bearing has a rubber seal, while the other side has a metal shield. By installing the bearing so the rubber seal faces out, the bearing is better protected from dirt and debris from dirty off-road environments. For cleaner operating conditions, the rubber seal can be taken off to further reduce friction and the metal shielded side can be installed facing outward. By having one or no rubber seals, the friction that is normally associated with a rubber sealed bearings is reduced or eliminated.

