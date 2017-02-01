InetSoft Technology, a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, announced that precision manufacturer Brenk Brothers has selected Style Scope for company-wide production efficiency dashboards and reporting.

Established in 1989 and located in Fridley, Minnesota, Brenk Brothers is a precision machining company routinely involved in close tolerance (less than .0005”) CNC milling (including fifth axis capabilities), turning, and wire EDM. Their ever-growing team of highly skilled machinists work closely with the aerospace, aircraft, defense, data storage, medical, printing, and pump industries, offering cost-reducing suggestions while improving function and manufacturability. Offering old-fashioned customer service combined with up-to-date technology, Brenk Brothers is constantly investing in and operating the latest in advanced manufacturing equipment, making better parts in less time and at a lower cost.

The need at Brenk Brothers for a user-friendly BI tool began with reports that were produced monthly for meetings with executive management. These relatively simple reports were produced by hand running SQL queries, then exporting the data into Excel for manual modifications and chart building, then converting them into PowerPoint presentations for better display. The problem with this process was that if anything was not quite right with the report, or if a new business question arose, they had to go all the way back to the drawing board, modifying the SQL query and restarting the process. Sometimes this would have to be repeated several times for a single report.

This prompted the beginning of a search for a BI tool that would make analysis and information delivery easier for the end user and also the IT department. While Brenk Brothers did not want a tool that required large amounts of IT time for modifications, they also did not want to have to rely on a BI provider to make modifications for them.

When Brenk Brothers started evaluating and comparing InetSoft with several other solution providers, the difference in price was immediately apparent. One solution provider offered to build a custom API that would enable Brenk Brothers to build all of their own dashboards from scratch - for ten times the price of InetSoft’s solution. Another provider offered a solution with attractive dashboard templates, but not only was it five times the price of InetSoft, any major dashboard modifications would have required the vendors help, at an additional cost.

This was contrasted with the easy modification of both dashboards and the data layer that InetSoft’s solution offered. Brenk Brothers soon realized that with Style Scope, they could not only build dashboards that would automate their monthly reports, they could also easily modify those dashboards to fit new business questions, without even needing technical help.

“Right away from the first demonstration, we were very impressed with just how easy everything looked, it seemed too good to be true,” exclaims Chris Garvey, IT Coordinator at Brenk Brothers. “And since we’ve gotten our hands on the software, everything we’ve thrown at it it’s been able to do.”

“InetSoft continues to support the self-service data revolution,” expresses Mark Flaherty, Chief Marketing Officer at InetSoft. “End users can not only build and modify interactive dashboards, they can also massage the data, create special calculations and conditions, and combine disparate data sources, all through an intuitive drag and drop interface.”

InetSoft's Style Scope is a data intelligence platform. At its foundation is a powerful data mashup engine that enables fast and flexible transformation of data from disparate sources, which can either supplement or obviate a data warehouse solution. At the development level, a unified interface allows for easy and advanced data manipulation and design of interactive dashboards, visual analyses, and published reporting. At the consumption level, self-service is maximized for a range of users, from casual business or consumer-type browsers, to power users and data scientists. As a cloud-ready, fully scalable enterprise-grade platform with granular security, multi-tenancy support, and multiple integration points, it serves both enterprises and solution providers. In either environment, ease of deployment and ease of use are chief development principles that help lower the time investment and total cost of ownership - and make the solution attractive to organizations of any size, with or without BI expertise.

About InetSoft

Since 1996, InetSoft has been delivering easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed full-featured business intelligence solutions. Application highlights include visually-compelling and interactive dashboards that ensure greater end-user adoption, plus pixel-perfect report generation, scheduling, and bursting. InetSoft's patent pending Data Block technology enables productive reuse of queries and a unique capability for end-user defined data mashup. This capability, combined with efficient information access enabled by InetSoft's visual analysis technologies, allows a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft solutions have been deployed at over 3,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.

About Brenk Brothers

