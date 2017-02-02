Anthony Machine Awarded AS9100 Certification

Anthony Machine, a precision machine shop located in San Antonio, TX, recently earned certification to the aviation industry’s AS9100 quality management standard, the company said. This certification, developed to provide a specific quality management standard for the aerospace industry, signifies Anthony’s continuing commitment to exceeding stringent industry requirements.

Celebrating its 70th year of continuous operation, Anthony Machine provides contract manufacturing solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the energy, defense, aerospace, aggregate, and transportation industries. Anthony Machine has over 50,000 sq. ft. of production located in four buildings across its campus in the industrial district of San Antonio. The company has been ISO 9001:2008 certified and now brings its new AS9100 certification to address the needs of the Aircraft, Space and Defense (AS&D) industry.

“Diligence within our Quality Control procedures has always been a hallmark of our Company. Achieving this certification is a testament to the performance excellence of our machinists and supervisory staff,” says Eugene Ponomarev, General Manager and V.P. of Operations at Anthony Machine.

The AS9100 certification and compliance is recognized worldwide as the quality standard required throughout the aviation, space and defense industries. “This was an incredible team effort,” says Jerry McGee, President of the company. “This certification allows us to better support industry leaders in Aviation, providing them with Anthony Machine’s commitment to manufacturing excellence.”

Anthony Machine received AS9100 certification following thorough quality management system audits by BSI, a leading quality management systems service provider.

ABOUT ANTHONY MACHINE

Anthony Machine provides precision manufacturing, assembly and repair services for companies in the Energy, Defense, Aerospace, Aggregate, and Transportation industries. With an operating history spanning 70 years, Anthony Machine is the largest, most respected machine shop in South Texas. The company is based in San Antonio, TX with a sales office in Houston, TX. More information regarding the Most Trusted Name in Precision Machining is available at http://www.anthonymachine.com.