Sales 2.0 Conference Announces a Rebranding to Sales 3.0

Organizers of the Sales 2.0 Conference today announced an official rebranding to “Sales 3.0.” The first Sales 3.0 Conference will be held on May 1-2 in San Francisco. More details can be found at http://www.sales30conf.com/SF2017/.

A Shift to “Sales 3.0”

In July of 2016, Selling Power magazine founder issued a keynote address at a Sales 2.0 Conference announcing the imminent shift to “Sales 3.0.”

“Sales 2.0 has officially evolved,” he said. “The Sales 3.0 movement is all about using technology to advise salespeople on three essential things:

1) Which customer to call on.

2) What to say to the customer to win the sale.

3) How to execute the sale to successful completion.”

Gschwandtner said the new technologies that will define the Sales 3.0 movement will include artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics.

In his keynote speech, Gschwandtner quoted various industry leaders of major technology and cloud computing companies making the following points:



Cognitive computing will impact every decision we make in the next five years.

The next wave of technology innovation is about the core capability being able to implement machine learning and AI at scale.

The future is about customized decision-making across the board and using analytics to empower front-line staff to serve their customers in the moment, rather than when is convenient for someone to get back to them.

Machine learning will fundamentally change the enterprise and help salespeople predict which opportunities will close.

As Gschwandtner says, "Sales 3.0 is about learning to balance the human element of selling with the incredible power and potential machines now offer us."

What is Sales 3.0?

Like the 2.0 era, Sales 3.0 still encompasses these three broad categories: 1) people, 2) process and 3) technology. However, here are four key ways Sales 3.0 is different.

1) Sales 3.0 takes for granted that B2B buyers are online, digitally empowered, and looking for salespeople who can articulate value.

2) Sales 3.0 puts profitable and effective account-based marketing (ABM) methodologies within reach for organizations that might not otherwise be able to afford it.

3) Sales 3.0 leverages massive amounts of data, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics to find new customers and uncover their business needs.

4) Sales 3.0 helps salespeople embrace the power of mindset achieve peak sales performance.

Sales 3.0 is still about making sales organizations highly efficient, effective, and streamlined. It’s also about providing enormous ROI for your investment in the right technology tools for B2B sales and marketing organizations. Expert speakers will explore and explain these concepts and more in detail Sales 3.0 Conference events in 2017. Sign up now for the best rates or visit http://www.sales30conf.com/ to learn more.