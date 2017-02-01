Santa Clara Family Health Plan Celebrates 20 Years in the Community

SCFHP 20th Anniversary Logo Our 20th anniversary year is a time to appreciate the impact our meaningful work has had on hundreds of thousands of members who rely on us for affordable, quality health care.

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP), with its Governing Board and employees, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary. As a local, not-for-profit health plan serving Santa Clara County, SCFHP looks forward to celebrating this milestone throughout 2017 with our providers, members, and community.

“When SCFHP began operations in 1997, we were a small health plan chartered to provide Medi-Cal coverage in a managed care environment. Working in partnership with our providers, community leaders, and elected officials over the past 20 years, we have grown to serve more than 275,000 members in our Medi-Cal, Cal MediConnect, and Healthy Kids programs,” said Christine Tomcala, CEO of SCFHP. “Our 20th anniversary year is a time to appreciate the impact our meaningful work has had on hundreds of thousands of members who rely on us for affordable, quality health care. We believe health care is a right for all, and now more than ever, we are committed to ensuring that everyone in our county can receive the care they need for themselves and their families.”

Throughout its 20-year history, SCFHP has participated in pioneering initiatives to expand access to quality, affordable health care in Santa Clara County. In 2001, SCFHP helped create the nation’s first Children’s Health Initiative and launched the Healthy Kids program to ensure all children in the county have access to health coverage. Since 2014, as part of the Affordable Care Act, SCFHP has welcomed more than 80,000 uninsured adults to its Medi-Cal program. As a participant in California’s Coordinated Care Initiative, in 2015 SCFHP launched the Cal MediConnect program to provide coordinated health care delivery to seniors and people with disabilities who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medi-Cal. In 2016, SCFHP’s Medi-Cal program expanded to all eligible children, regardless of their immigration status.

“Residents of our county count on SCFHP to be there for them as an integral part of their health care safety net. SCFHP’s accomplishments and contributions are significant to our community and in the lives of SCFHP members,” said Bob Brownstein, SCFHP Governing Board Chair. “Yet we recognize that this milestone is shrouded in uncertainty as we await the new administration’s plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Through this transition, SCFHP remains committed to supporting our members, our providers, and the communities we serve. We urge our elected officials and the community at large to join us in ensuring that our vital safety net remains intact."

For more information, go to http://www.scfhp.com. A timeline of SCFHP’s history is available at http://www.scfhp.com/about-us/our-history.

