Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems), a world leader in providing intelligible voice for Mass Notification Systems (MNS) and Emergency Communication Systems (ECS), is proud to announce the release of its new product: the REACT5000 Central Control Unit (CCU). The REACT5000 CCU brings enhanced security, redundant communication paths, and easy interfacing options with the ease of a compact touch screen, enhancing the entire line of ATI MNS products.

The REACT5000 CCU is powered by the Intelligent Control Gateway (ICG) and its ultrafast CPU and increased memory, providing the most robust notification system available. Key features include:



Support for multiple simultaneous communication paths including: Ethernet, USB, CAN, RS232, RS485, analog radios, and telephone line

IPv6 ready, with enhanced security using SSL/TLS protocols

Reliable remote configuration and diagnostics, including support for SNMP traps and a secure web-based interface

Reduced power consumption for longer run times during power outages

Enhanced standard/open protocols support allowing for flexible interfacing with other 3rd party systems

An optional battery backup and 25-watt UHF/VHF radio provides continuous operation complete control of your system in the event of an electrical power outage or network failures.

The REACT5000 CCU with its sleek, small form-factor design and easy-to-use touch screen interface provides control and monitoring capabilities for an entire MNS. The advanced, intuitive interface allows for the activation of tone alerts, recorded voice messages or live PA, as well as displaying the status of remote units. The REACT5000 CCU may be used in conjunction with ATI’s MassAlert™ software for complete control of larger, multi-location MNS applications, or as a standalone unit for smaller systems.

“The new touch screen REACT 5000 CCU is a powerful tool for smaller facilities that require a Mass Notification System. Separate computer and software are not necessary. As a result, the cost of adding intelligible voice to such a facility will be effective and affordable, and will allow for the opportunity to expand on the system,” said Dr. Ray Bassiouni, President and CEO of ATI Systems.

About ATI Systems

Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems) is a world leader in the design, manufacturing, and installation of reliable emergency warning and notification systems for the campus, community, industrial, and military markets. ATI has developed innovative wireless systems that provide intelligible voice and visual warnings via a simple and compact hardware design, user-friendly software, and the latest communication methods, including radio frequency, IP Ethernet, and satellite technology. ATI’s Mass Notification Systems easily integrate with other warning systems to provide more complete solutions. ATI is an ISO-9001 certified company.

For more information about ATI, visit http://www.atisystem.com.