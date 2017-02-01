New Realty Executives Office Opens In Alexandria, Louisiana

A new Realty Executives office has opened at 301 Jackson Street Suite 301 in Alexandria, LA, the first Realty Executives office in the Alexandria market. Realty Executives Bayou Properties will service the greater Alexandria real estate market to include Pineville and Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Business partners and industry veterans Doug Roger and David Beckham were operating Bayou Properties when they started looking into international franchises and were attracted to Realty Executives and what the brand represents not only in the United States but Internationally as well. “The Realty Executives brand represents real estate excellence, and has, for over 50 years,” said Managing Broker/Owner, Doug Rogers. “The company has positioned itself to match today’s real estate market, placing technology, marketing, training initiatives and service first.

According to Associate Broker/Owner, David Beckham, “Realty Executives flexible pricing model, along with their proprietary, in-house technology suite made the decision to partner with an international company an easy decision. We look forward to bringing the tools and systems along with our experience to the Alexandria real estate market.”

Realty Executives International, the Phoenix, Arizona-based parent company and franchisor, was the first 100-percent commission real estate company in North America, creating the new method of operating a real estate agency in 1965.

This concept attracts the most experienced, confident and hard-working agents, who are discovering the increased income potential of affiliation with an international company like Realty Executives, which has been perfecting the concept for more than 47 years.

For more information about Realty Executives Bayou Properties, please contact Drew Rambo at 251-609-9882.

About Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC

Established in 1965, Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC is a leader amongst real estate franchises; championing top producing real estate professionals, offering flexible pricing models for unrivaled technology, business tools, training and service and offering protected territories to qualified franchisees worldwide. The Scottsdale-based, privately held company has been ranked by publications like Entrepreneur, Success and Inc. magazines as a leader in the real estate industry. For additional company information visit http://www.RealtyExecutives.com.