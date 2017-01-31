... This allows us to share what we saw for those who either couldn't attend or were too tied up with their own schedules at the event

Retail Systems Research, LLC will be conducting a free online event on February 1st to discuss what partners from the company learned at the recent National Retail Federation Big Show. The event took place at over several days in mid-January at New York City's Javitz Center.

"We've been attending the NRF Big Show for years," said Nikki Baird, managing partner at RSR Research and one of the presenters at the upcoming webinar. "The post-show debrief webinar is something we do every year, and allows us to share what we saw for all those who either couldn't attend or were too tied up with their own schedules at the event to see much of the show floor."

Attendees will learn:



The major themes of technology presentations from the expo hall floor

What stood out most among the 500+ exhibitors on display

How the retail industry is shaping up for 2017

And what all this means for the direction of technology in retail in the near-term future

The one hour event will take place live on February 1st at 1PM EST, but is also being recorded. All registrants will receive a link to watch the video on demand at their leisure.

Attendance is open to all. Click here to register.

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/522493802976679425

About RSR Research: Retail Systems Research (“RSR”) is the only research company run by retailers for the retail industry. RSR provides insight into business and technology challenges facing the extended retail industry, and thought leadership and advice on navigating these challenges for specific companies and the industry at large. To learn more about RSR, visit http://www.rsrresearch.com.

Contact:

RSR Research, LLC

Linda Wolfe, 774-284-4679

lwolfe(at)rsrresearch(dot)com