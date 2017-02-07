Our partnership with Utrip allows our team and guests to combine their interests with cool technology and expert advice to schedule the perfect trip. -David Bayley, inn manager

Utrip and El Gaucho Hospitality today announced an integrated tool for Seattle visitors to create customized itineraries and reservations based on the unique preferences of each guest. Utrip’s innovative technology and local expert advice combined with El Gaucho’s exceptional customer service means that each guest’s Seattle experience matches their interests, budget and schedule.

“The Inn at El Gaucho is known for creating a personal experience tailored to each guest's unique Seattle story,” said David Bayley, inn manager at The Inn at El Gaucho. “Our partnership with Utrip allows our team and guests to combine their interests with cool technology and expert advice to schedule the perfect trip.”

Beginning at the Inn at El Gaucho website, guests can make a reservation and access the Utrip tool to rank their preferences in up to sixteen categories, such as history, food, nightlife and budget. Utrip’s powerful artificial intelligence algorithms sort through a vast Seattle database including sites, activities and restaurants. Utrip’s big data approach also considers critical factors such as seasonality and logistics. In minutes, the guest is presented with a comprehensive and interactive day-by-day itinerary around their visit to The Inn at El Gaucho, complete with maps.

Guests can also start exploring their visit to The Inn at El Gaucho and Seattle with Featured Trips created by Local Seattle Experts. Featured Trips are custom itineraries that surround a Local Expert's area of interest and expertise—from top foodie spots recommended by local chefs to iconic and historic sites recommended by local historians.

“We created Utrip because we want people to discover the world their way,” said Gilad Berenstein, founder and CEO, Utrip. “We bring together the best in artificial intelligence and human experience to make it easy for travelers to create their perfect trip quickly.”

About Utrip

Utrip is a free travel planning platform that brings together the best in artificial intelligence and human experience, making it easy for travelers to create their perfect trip. Founded in Seattle in 2012, Utrip’s predictive technology works on a vast travel database that has been curated by local area experts. Once a traveler indicates their interests and budget, Utrip’s algorithm sorts through millions of combinations of must-see sites, activities, and restaurants to deliver personalized itineraries—in minutes. Travelers may then book lodging and share their itineraries with friends.

Utrip PRO, the white-label version, allows businesses such as DMOs, hospitality groups, and attractions to offer personalized travel planning on their sites. Utrip’s companion mobile app provides access to itineraries, directions and personalized recommendations on the go. To learn more about Utrip or to plan your next adventure, visit utrip.com.

About El Gaucho Hospitality

For 20 years, El Gaucho has been an iconic Northwest hospitality company focused on elegant, old-school tableside service for people celebrating their lives. The company has grown to five restaurants throughout the Pacific Northwest and a boutique inn, as well as a partnership with Chef Jason Wilson and the restaurants Miller’s Guild, The Lakehouse and the speakeasy lounge, Civility & Unrest. The El Gaucho menus highlight 28-Day Dry-Aged Certified Angus Beef® brand Prime steaks and cutting-edge fresh seafood selections, all prepared in wide open exhibition kitchens over flaming charcoal grills. Visit the legendary steakhouse in Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, or Portland. Enjoy fresh seafood and panoramic views of Seattle’s waterfront at the steakhouse’s sister restaurant, AQUA by El Gaucho.

For overnight accommodations, visit the Inn at El Gaucho, located directly above El Gaucho Seattle in bustling Belltown.

For more information, please visit http://www.elgaucho.com