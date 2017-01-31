EiQ Networks "With our SOCVue Patch Management-as-a-service, EiQ combines best-of-breed technology, a well-defined process, and a SOC team available 24x7 – all at a very affordable price," said Vijay Basani, CEO, EiQ Networks.

EiQ Networks, a pioneer in hybrid security as a service, today announced that cloud-native Patch Management is now available as part of the SOCVue® Security Operations and Analytics Platform (SOAP). EiQ’s SOCVue Patch Management™ offering combines a world-class team of security experts, proactive patch assessment, detection, and remediation guidance to help companies reduce exploitable attack surfaces and fight growing cybersecurity threats.

According to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR 2016), in 71% of attacks that exploited known vulnerabilities the patch had been available for more than a year prior to the breach. EiQ’s cloud-native SOCVue Patch Management as a Service (PMaaS) addresses this vulnerability by providing patch scanning, analysis, reporting, and remediation at a fraction of the cost of alternative on-premises solutions that require in-house management, process, and expertise to be effective. EiQ is one of the only hybrid security-as-a-service providers to offer a comprehensive, affordable Patch Management package that includes:



Fully managed patch scanning by EiQ’s experienced SOC team to:

- Identify, analyze, and report on missing patches on operating systems, including Windows and Linux

- Identify, analyze, and report on a broad library of missing patches for third-party applications, including Adobe and Java



Remediation guidance from EiQ’s Security Operations Center (SOC) to proactively patch systems and applications

Ability to schedule, approve, and remotely deploy and validate patches with a simple click of a mouse

Support for meeting compliance requirements, including PCI DSS, HIPAA, and FFIEC

“Patch Management as a Service is a natural extension to our SOCVue Security Operation and Analytics Platform which is designed to provide companies with comprehensive cybersecurity protection without the high cost and extensive administration required by alternative solutions,” said Vijay Basani, Co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of EiQ Networks. “Mid-market companies continue to be the target of ever increasing cyber threats that seek to exploit unpatched systems and applications. With our SOCVue Patch Management service, EiQ is solving this problem by combining best-of-breed technology, a well-defined process, and a SOC team available 24x7 – all at a very affordable price. Organizations can rest assured that their IT assets are patched proactively, thus minimizing potential breaches, data loss, and downtime.”

More About SOCVue

EiQ delivers comprehensive proactive and reactive security monitoring program to protect against modern-day cyber threats while meeting regulatory mandates. EiQ’s new SOCVue Patch Management joins existing SOCVue offerings -- Security Monitoring and Vulnerability Management services -- which combine the best people, process, and technology for an enterprise-class IT security program:



EiQ’s SOCVue Security Monitoring service gives customers visibility and control over their IT environment with around-the-clock threat detection, analysis and notification, proactive remediation guidance, and compliance auditing.



EiQ’s SOCVue Vulnerability Management service uses Qualys technology to mitigate risk with unlimited scans, analysis, and remediation guidance – so customers can focus on what matters most: their core business.

Pricing and Availability

SOCVue Patch Management as a service is available as a standalone service or with Security Monitoring and Vulnerability Management. Pricing starts at $9,899 for 100 nodes.

About EiQ Networks

EiQ, a pioneer in hybrid security as a service, is transforming how mid-market organizations build enterprise-class security programs. Acting as an extension of our customers’ IT teams, EiQ provides continuous security operations based on best-of-breed technology at a fraction of the cost of alternative solutions. EiQ is a trusted advisor to organizations that need to improve their IT security and compliance posture and protect against cyber threats and vulnerabilities. For more information, visit: https://www.eiqnetworks.com.

Legal Disclaimer

© 2017 EiQ Networks, Inc. All Rights Reserved. EiQ, EiQ Networks, the EiQ logo, the SOCVue logo, SecureVue, ThreatVue, SOCVue, ComplianceVue, ForensicVue, and Continuous Security Intelligence are trademarks or registered trademarks of EiQ Networks, Inc. in the US and/or other countries. All other product names and/or slogans mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. All information presented here is subject to change and intended for general information.