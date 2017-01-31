Financial Industry Gains 13,000 Jobs in December, Up Over November

Since the beginning of the year, employment within the financial industry has increased by 159,000 jobs, a small increase over the 149,000 jobs accumulated in 2015.

The financial industry added 13,000 jobs in December, a 62.5 percent increase in the number of jobs added over the previous month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, January 6, 2017.

"December's job gains are closer to the monthly average, after several months of small gains ranging from 2,000 and 8,000 jobs," said Jay Rollins, owner of FinancialJobsWeb.com, a leading career site specializing in financial job postings.

The financial activities supersector now sits at 8,349,000 employed workers, a 0.16 percent increase over November, with an unemployment rate of 2.6 percent. “December’s unemployment rate is the lowest of the fourth quarter by 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points,” said Rollins. “However, unemployment in the sector was lowest during the second quarter when it reached 1.4 and 2.2 percent.”

Job gains within the supersector occurred in finance and insurance, as opposed to real estate which only gained 400 jobs in December.

