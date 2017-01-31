One Million Solutions in Health The key to a healthy life with diabetes is to prevent systemic complications that result from patterns of frequent high, low and uncontrolled swings in blood sugars.

One Million Solutions in Health is proud to announce and share this webinar, "Mobile Diabetes Apps: In the Home and On the Go” by Nelson Hazeltine, Co-Founder, CEO, Chief Technology Officer, Choices & Patterns, Inc. and Gerene-Schmidt, MA, BSPHN, RN, President/Co-Founder, Choices & Patterns, Inc.

The key to a healthy life with diabetes is to prevent systemic complications that result from patterns of frequent high, low and uncontrolled swings in blood sugars.

Complications are rapid in onset in all types of diabetes, requiring costly acute care.

This webinar will discuss a mobile app that is estimated to achieve up to a 25% reduction in spiraling costs for diabetes care. In contrast with other diabetes apps, Choices & Patterns Inc. uniquely offers the best, innovative solution in real-time to immediately alert and guide the person with diabetes to see, identify and quickly respond to resolve high and low blood sugar patterns.

Physicians also benefit from patients sharing their patterns, as the app supports compliance with meaningful Stage 2 and ICD-10 requirements to better “manage” patients.

Review the webinar here: Mobile Diabetes Apps: In the Home and On the Go.

ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH:

As a not-for-profit, by engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium (TEC) brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and technology providers, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities) to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment. The model empowers technology providers and industry end users to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone.

We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, important ideas to improve health and save lives. We are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey!

IF YOU HAVE A TECHNOLOGY, SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY OR MEDICAL SOLUTION YOU WOULD LIKE US TO HELP SHARE WITH THE WORLD, CONTACT US.

For more information: http://www.onemillionsolutionsinhealth.org

CONTACT:

One Million Solutions in Health™

Dawn Van Dam

Executive Director & CEO

Email: dawn.vandam(at)onemillionsolutionsinhealth(dot)org

Phone: 416-402-8274

Twitter: @DawnVanDam