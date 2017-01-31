One Million Solutions in Health Precision Medicine, as a “new way” of providing care, will likely offer long-term cost savings for payers, while encompassing better care for patients based on a more accurate clinical diagnosis and treatment, when genetic testing is taken into account.

One Million Solutions in Health and Dr. Arnold Pallay present this webinar, “Advancing Genomic and Pharmacogenetic Medicine as part of Precision Medicine”. Dr. Arnold I. Pallay, M.D., FAAFP, Associate Medical Director, Jacobs Levy Personalized Genomic Medicine Program, Atlantic Health System, and Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and New Jersey Medical School, Graduate School of Medicine, Seton Hall University is a world-renowned speaker in this field.

Although we have a new President, Donald Trump, precision medicine is here to stay. As covered in President Obama’s State of the Union Address in January 2015, he presented a $215 million dollar initiative geared towards Precision Medicine, or Personalized Genomic Medicine.

In this webinar entitled “Advancing Genomic and Pharmacogenetic Medicine as part of Precision Medicine”, Dr. Arnold Pallay provides an outline of the rapidly developing field of Genomic and Pharmacogenetic* Medicine, as well as offering leading-edge examples about how this exciting area of Precision Medicine in healthcare can truly make a difference in the lives of patients. (*Pharmaceutical medication which is chosen based on a person’s genetic profile.)

In addition, Dr. Pallay speaks about how incorporating carefully-derived family histories through electronic health records, can help healthcare staff, genetic counsellors and physicians who are trained in genetics find value in administering genetic tests. Genetic testing can be utilized to:

> Stratify patients at high risk for inherited diseases

> Provide prognostic information for those already diagnosed – allowing physicians to make more precise medication and therapeutic interventions

With the advent of Obama’s $215 million initiative, many decision makers realized that this “new way” of providing care will likely offer long-term cost savings for payers, while encompassing better care for patients based on a more accurate clinical diagnosis and treatment when genetic testing is taken into account.

While much of the Obama initiative is research-based, in fact, a number of leading institutions have already established clinical programs to offer such services to patients. At Atlantic Health System, a large multi-site healthcare system based in northern New Jersey, Dr. Pallay and his team have a well-established Precision Medicine program to offer genetic testing and genomics-based care to both their primary care patients, as well as those requiring specialized care.

Oncology has so far led the way by studying and applying focused treatments based on a cancer tumor’s genetic profile. However, now pain management, psychiatry, cardiology and indeed, primary care, lend themselves to Precision Medicine based on a patient’s genetic profile. Consequently, pharmacogenetics represents the future of health care prescribing.

Dr. Arnold Pallay is a leading expert on Precision Medicine. Through this informative webinar he shares with healthcare professionals information about the rapidly developing field of Precision Medicine, as well as offers helpful examples to show how trained professionals can make a difference for their patients in this exciting and developing field of Genomic and Pharmacogenetic Medicine.

Review the webinar here: “Advancing Genomic and Pharmacogenetic Medicine as part of Precision Medicine”.

ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH:

As a not-for-profit, the goal of One Million Solutions in Health™ is to shape health care by sharing solutions and, importantly, to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery ... of innovative cures, treatments and preventative measures for patients around the world. By facilitating efforts to ensure organizations can Connect, Learn + Share, Innovate and Collaborate, our vision is to improve health care delivery, accelerate life sciences research and share patient and consumer-focused ideas and solutions.

By engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium (TEC) brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and technology providers, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities) to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment. The model empowers technology providers and industry end users to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone.

We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, important ideas to improve health and save lives. We are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey!

