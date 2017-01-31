MultiTech Introduces Operational Flexibility for Utility Providers

MultiTech is a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices. With MultiTech’s broad portfolio of cellular modems, we can offer robust, secure communications solutions for our global customer base.

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices, today announced the successful implementation of its hardware solutions, QuickCarrier® USB-D Cellular Dongle (MTD Series) and MultiConnect® rCell 100 Series of cellular routers, integrated within Gridco Systems’ emPower™ Solution for electric utilities.

Gridco Systems is a leader in agile grid infrastructure solutions, enabling utilities to more effectively integrate renewable and distributed generation, increase energy efficiency, manage peak capacity, and improve system reliability. These solutions provide automation at the secondary distribution transformer level, enabling a customer-driven, flexible, and sustainable electricity grid, improving voltage and power quality in the process. Versatile communication systems are a critical element in meeting the challenge of grid modernization.

“MultiTech’s embedded communications technologies enable us to provide multiple radios in one device, giving utilities the operational flexibility of leveraging different communication networks. With MultiTech’s broad portfolio of cellular modems, we can offer robust, secure communications solutions for our global customer base,” said Vince Martinelli, Vice President of Product Management.

The QuickCarrier® USB-D cellular external dongle is an industrial-grade USB that plugs directly into devices to enable immediate communication with a carrier network. The USB-D delivers a path to upgrade for existing equipment in the field and can evolve as technology evolves. QuickCarrier dongles are approved for use on AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, T-Mobile, KORE and Aeris Communications networks, as well as Canadian, European and other international networks. The MultiConnect® rCell 100 Series of cellular routers are a part of MultiTech’s comprehensive portfolio of cellular connectivity products optimized for M2M (machine-to-machine) communications.

The Gridco Systems emPower™ Solution combines modular power electronics, advanced controls, distributed networking, and power system analytics to deliver the industry’s only end-to-end hardware and software platform purpose-built to solve utilities’ current and emerging distribution challenges. Remote verification of local control actions that enhance power quality at the secondary level fills an important need left unaddressed by today’s business-as-usual “wire-based” approaches.

