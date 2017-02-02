Massinvestor/VC News Daily recently announced the launch of its 2017 Silicon Valley Venture Capital and Private Equity Database (http://www.massinvestor.com/svvc.htm), which profiles nearly 650 Venture Capital, Private Equity, Angel and Accelerator investment firms with offices in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay area.

The newly revised and updated Database includes nearly fifty firms not previously published, including: 8VC, A Capital, Cota Capital, Goodwater Capital, XL Innovate, and dozens more.

Subscribers receive year-long access to the online Database, which is continuously updated with new firms, funds, partners, and portfolio companies. With filtered search capabilities, users can target investment firms by firm type, industry focus, stage specialty, and location. Results can be easily exported to Excel or into PDF format.

The Database includes an eBook (a complete electronic version of the Database in an easy-to-print PDF format), as well as an interactive Excel spreadsheet containing the contact information (including email addresses) of nearly 3,500 individual Silicon Valley investment partners.

The Database covers the complete range of Private Capital investors, including profiles of all local Venture Capitalists, Private Equity firms (Growth, LBO, Mezzanine, etc.) Incubators, Accelerators, prominent Angel investors, Family Investment offices, Merchant Banks, Fund of Funds, Technology Transfer offices, Corporate VCs, Secondary Purchasers, and Economic Development groups.

The Database’s Editor and Publisher, Michael Stern, has been covering the Venture Capital and Private Equity scene for over a decade.

“It’s amazing how much the investment landscape changes each year— new firms are created, new funds are raised, and new partners are added. We make it our mission to stay up-to-date with all the developments,” Stern explained.

The Database is sold exclusively through the website: https://massinvestor.3dcartstores.com/SiliconValley.

About Massinvestor/ VC News Daily

Founded in 1998, Massinvestor/ VC News Daily (http://www.massinvestor.com) is the leading publisher of Venture Capital & Private Equity Databases, providing authoritative coverage of the nation's top regions for Venture financing— Silicon Valley, Midwest, Massachusetts, Texas, Mid-Atlantic, Southern California, New York, Rocky Mountain, and the Southeast. The firm also publishes a National Database Directory providing coverage of more than 3,900 private capital investment firms.