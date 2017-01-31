Acclaimed Streaming Service WALTER PRESENTS To Launch in the US

The niche SVOD market has huge potential for growth and the US is the perfect starting place for WALTER PRESENTS’ international rollout.

Acclaimed online streaming service, WALTER PRESENTS, which has won critical acclaim and a loyal following for showcasing the world’s best foreign-language dramas to UK audiences, has announced it will debut in the US this March.

The carefully curated subscription-video-on-demand service (SVOD) will deliver award-winning, top rated, exclusive and original first-run drama series from around the world to US audiences with an appetite for quality TV content.

A venture between the UK’s Channel 4 and Global Series Network (GSN), WALTER PRESENTS will be available in the US on a variety of platforms and at WalterPresents.com. The subscription fee will be $6.99 a month and the viewing experience will be ad-free.

WALTER PRESENTS will launch this March with 34 series available to view from 12 different countries. Each season will be made available in its entirety allowing viewers to binge watch the content. The service will continue to premiere two new series each month and all the series will feature high-quality customized sub-titling.

Series slated for their US premiere on WALTER PRESENTS include:

VALKYRIEN

The new, hit Norwegian thriller is set in an illegal, underground hospital where a desperate surgeon agrees to treat patients from the criminal underworld, in return for secret facilities that may help cure his dying wife.

SPIN

Billed as the French ‘House of Cards’ this multi award-winning, hit political thriller explores the intense rivalry between two spin doctors, the seasoned master (Bruno Wolkowitch) and his protége (Grégory Fitoussi). When the President is killed, the former friends become fierce competitors, each backing a different political candidate, when a snap election is called.

Series available from WALTER PRESENTS at launch will originate from a wide range of countries, including Brazil, France, Argentina, Germany, Czech Republic and the Netherlands. Capitalizing on the growing demand for premium world drama, WALTER PRESENTS aims to host over 500 hours of premium television in its first year, available for binge viewing by US audiences on all WALTER PRESENTS and partner platforms.

WALTER IUZZOLINO, co-founder and curator of Walter Presents, says: “For years, America has led the way with a string of iconic titles to become the undisputed home of great TV drama. But the rest of the world hasn’t stood still. Inspired by the quality of the very best US drama, countries all over the globe are now producing extraordinary TV series, unforgettable stories which are becoming global smash hits. I am excited at the chance to introduce US viewers to this TV treasure trove.”

DAVID ABRAHAM, Chief Executive at Channel 4 says: “Channel 4 has always been at the forefront of breaking new ground in creating and distributing award-winning content. Our partnership with GSN making WALTER PRESENTS a phenomenal success in the UK has proved there is a significant market for exceptional non-English subtitled drama and I’m sure US viewers will be equally attracted to its rich content offerings from across the globe. The US launch of WALTER PRESENTS in SVOD represents Channel 4’s first major investment outside of the UK and the first step in a planned global roll out.”

JASON THORP, CEO of GSN International Ltd says; “The niche SVOD market has huge potential for growth and the US is the perfect starting place for WALTER PRESENTS’ international rollout. We’ve developed a strong, smart, standout brand, cleverly curated with a proven performance track record and we’re confident it will strike a chord with US audiences.”

WALTER PRESENTS launched in the UK on Channel 4’s on-demand service All 4 in January 2016. Since then the service, uniquely curated by Walter, has garnered rave reviews and millions of views to a broad range of high-quality foreign language TV drama.

About Walter Presents

Founder WALTER IUZZOLINO, a former TV executive who quit his job in order to make TV watching his full-time vocation, handpicks every series on the service. Iuzzolino made it his mission to find and curate the best foreign TV series in the world and make them available in one place. Walter seeks out series that are award-winning hits in their respective countries and has spent thousands of hours watching and discovering the best content for WALTER PRESENTS viewers to enjoy.

WALTER PRESENTS is dedicated to bringing foreign language dramas to audiences around the world. Launched in 2016, the service is available in the UK and US and will be rolling out to other international markets in the next year. The service is an exclusive partnership between the UK’s Channel 4 and Global Series Network and is founded and managed by Jason Thorp, Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino. To learn more and engage with Walter, go to http://www.walterpresents.com/us.