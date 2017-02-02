V12 Network is a comprehensive healthcare management system for wide range of healthcare providers, payers and patient member networks, and now a Salesforce Fullforce Solution for healthcare. “We are thrilled that Virsys12 has been recognized as a Salesforce Fullforce Solution partner with their V12 Network solution, helping the healthcare community connect patients, payers and providers in entirely new ways.”

Virsys12, an award-winning Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, today announced the release of V12 Network, a comprehensive healthcare management system for wide range of healthcare providers, payers and patient member networks, and now a Salesforce Fullforce Solution for healthcare.

In this age of the customer, everyone and everything is becoming more connected. With the launch of its V12 Network, as a Salesforce Fullforce Solution, even more customers will benefit from Virsys12’s expertise and successful record in healthcare. The proven V12 Network solution can provide faster and more predictable deployments for highly complex and connected healthcare groups, including physician and non-physician providers, related groups including payers, ancillary service organizations, and patient members. The V12 Network solution provides a database for tracking information, workflow tools for tracking activities and events, and comprehensive reporting and analytics capability. It is Salesforce Health Cloud- ready and provides excellent unparalleled visibility and insight into data and trends, full-featured infrastructure for communication, and robust integration capability into other data systems – all to truly enable the operation of your entire network.

“We are pleased to be a strategic partner for Salesforce in the healthcare vertical and to see the software giant deepen its investment in the healthcare market with Salesforce Health Cloud,” says Melinda Gales, Chief Growth Officer at Virsys12. “With Together, Salesforce, and Virsys12 will make a powerful team to help customers transform the business of healthcare.,”

“We are thrilled that Virsys12 has been recognized as a Salesforce Fullforce Solution partner with their V12 Network solution, helping the healthcare community connect patients, payers and providers in entirely new ways,” said Alan Lindsay, vice president, industry alliances, Salesforce. “We work closely with Salesforce Fullforce Solution partners and are committed to ensure our customers benefit from Virsys12’s proven industry expertise with Salesforce’s Customer Success Platform.”

V12 Network was conceived, built, tested and fine-tuned over three years as the operational hub for some of the most successful Accountable Care Organizations (ACO’s) and initially branded V12 ACO. One of the early customer success stories for V12 Network has been Greenville Health System’s MyHealth First Network (MyHFN), managed by the Care Coordination Institute (CCI) in Greenville, South Carolina. MyHFN realized over $17 million in cost of care reduction in their first year as an Accountable Care Organization.

“V12 Network provides a total management solution for our team,” states John Supra, Executive Director, CCI. “The ability to track information needed to operate our business and customize it for our business model and process made an immediate impact.”

Salesforce Fullforce Solutions

Salesforce Fullforce Solutions are systems integrator or consulting partner offerings recognized for their specialization in priority Salesforce industries and other key solution areas. Fullforce Solution partners have demonstrated proven expertise and customer success, and receive Salesforce go-to-market support, executive sponsorship and guidance as part of the Salesforce Partner Program.

In December 2016, Virsys12 became a Salesforce Certified Gold Consulting Partner, reflecting its growing national impact since launch just five short years ago. Industry-leading research and advisory firm Gartner has highlighted Virsys12 as a Salesforce specialist in two separate research reports: Gartner CRM Vendor Guide, March 2015 and Gartner CRM Vendor Guide, May 2016. Additionally, Gartner’s Market Guide for Salesforce Service Providers (November 2016) included Virsys12 in a select group of recognized vendors, spotlighting Virsys12’s expertise in healthcare and life sciences along with its upcoming Fullforce Industry Solutions designation. In December 2016, Virsys12 was certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council as a woman-owned, operated and controlled WBE business.

Virsys12 is an award-winning, certified Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner focused on healthcare innovation nationwide. With success providing transformative technology for large, small, public and private enterprises, the team maintains top customer satisfaction ratings. We solve your hardest problems by making the complex simple, guaranteeing our work for implementation, integrations, applications and technology strategy. More at Virsys12.com.

