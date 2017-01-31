Attendees of ASQ's Lean and Six Sigma Conference will learn how to do more with less. The conference is held Feb. 27 and 28 in Phoenix, Ariz.

A senior lecturer at MIT, a motivational speaker with an extensive background, and a consultant specializing in the communication between experts and outsiders on topics like lean management have been confirmed as keynote presenters for the ASQ Lean and Six Sigma Conference.

Attendees of the ASQ Lean and Six Sigma Conference, Feb. 27 – 28 in Phoenix, will learn about doing more with less, lean and Six Sigma fundamentals and implementation, sustaining results and more.

Keynote speakers include:



Steven Spear, award winning author of “The High Velocity Edge,” and senior lecturer at MIT’s management and engineering schools;

Thom Singer, author of 12 books on the power of business development, entrepreneurship and more, has worked in sales, marketing and business development for Fortune 500 companies;

Jacob Stoller, author of “The Lean CEO,” a book that includes interviews with CEOs who have implemented lean management organization wide; and specializes in the communication between experts and outsiders in areas including information technology, accounting and engineering.

In addition, Jim Benson, a pioneer in applying lean and kanban to knowledge work, and Tonianne DeMaria Barry, co-founder of Kaizen Camp and Modus Institute, will co-present. Together, Benson and Barry have helped the United Nations, The World Bank, Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase and others create cultures of continuous improvement.

The ASQ 2017 Lean and Six Sigma Conference will be held at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, and offers more than 40 sessions, including “Sustaining Results From Projects to Transformation,” “Implementation of Lean and Six Sigma,” “Building a Successful Lean Six Sigma Organization” and “Selling Lean and Six Sigma.”

The full program and session descriptions, as well as conference registration, can be found at the ASQ Lean and Six Sigma Conference website.

