Innovant Launches NOW Collection of Open Plan Office Furniture

Innovant has launched NOW Collection, a catalog of affordable contract furniture and accessories with lead times of 8 weeks or less.

NOW is a comprehensive collection of open plan products that highlight Innovant's unique approach to cabling and technology management within clean design aesthetics. NOW Collection features two new open plan office systems: REX Benching and NIGEL Desking. These product lines are complemented by a number of collaborative furniture elements, including FORm_AV video conferencing solutions and NIGEL Meeting & Conference Tables. Innovant’s PRIVATE_office products, extensive storage range and Ag Arm system complete the NOW product series.

By selecting from the new NOW Collection, clients get contract furniture of Innovant’s renowned quality and design sensitivity at competitive prices and with quick delivery times. All of the NOW products showcase a minimalist, yet stylish aesthetic with intelligent and purposeful features. Height adjustability options, clever cable management and technology housing are just some of NOW’s notable product elements.

“Clients can turn to Innovant’s NOW Collection when they want beauty on a budget in 8 weeks or less,” explains Bruce Wells, Director of Marketing & Development at Innovant.

Available in a variety of both neutral and colorful finishes, NOW Collection products allow designers and clients to achieve a signature aesthetic. This means that mid-market customers across different industries can create distinct offices and personalized spaces despite having limited budgets and short lead times.

NOW Collection products are easy to scale to meet budget and simple to specify, assemble, and service. Even when projects are completed, NOW Collection’s scalability allows for the seamless expansion or reconfiguration of installations in the future.

For more information about Innovant or its products, please visit http://www.innovant.com.

About Innovant: Innovant is a renowned industry leader creating intelligent, adaptable furniture for the modern workplace. With a flagship showroom located in New York, Innovant maintains a worldwide network of offices and showrooms spanning North America, Europe and Asia. Innovant's substantial contributions to office and trading floor environments not only stem from its superior products, but also from the close collaboration Innovant supplies to clients, their architects and designers.