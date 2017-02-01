SLCC President Honored During Sundance

Salt Lake Community College President Deneece G. Huftalin What an honor to be recognized alongside such remarkable women.

Salt Lake Community College President Deneece G. Huftalin was one of nine women honored at the fourth annual Utah Women’s Leadership Celebration held at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Zions Bank and the Sundance Institute collaborate each year for the event to honor women for their talent and leadership in various fields. Huftalin received the “Leadership in Education” award. “What an honor to be recognized alongside such remarkable women,” Huftalin said.

Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson presented Huftalin and others with the awards in Park City during the annual festival, which draws thousands of filmmakers, volunteers and moviegoers from around the world.

