Attendees to MED|Ed Facilities® 2017 can attend new educational sessions produced and sponsored by the Facility Guidelines Institute (FGI), April 4+5,2017, at the Seaport World Trade Center Boston. The Facility Guidelines Institute’s sessions at MED|Ed Facilities® will focus on revisions coming to the 2018 FGI Guidelines for Design and Construction. The 2018 Guidelines revision cycle will yield three Guidelines documents—one for hospitals, one for outpatient facilities, and one for residential health, care, and support facilities.

FGI educational sessions include:



Noise & Acoustics: What’s New in the 2018 FGI Guidelines

Sterile Processing Department Design and HVAC Considerations

The 2018 Guidelines: Major Revisions to Procedure, Operating, and Imaging Rooms

A Sneak Preview of the 2018 Guidelines – Are you Ready for Change?

Improving Safety and Security in Health Care Facilities

New FGI Guidelines Document Dedicated to Outpatient Facilities and more

Complete descriptions and additional sessions are available at http://www.mededboston.com.

MED/Ed’s exhibit area will provide opportunities for product manufacturers to display products to the design and construction professionals who attend the event.

Douglas S. Erickson, FASHE, CHFM, HFDP, CHC, CEO of the Facility Guidelines Institute, states, “FGI partners with numerous other organizations to develop the Guidelines and other practical, evidence-informed publications. We’re excited about the opportunity to be an educational collaborator with MED|ED and to share with the attendees the latest thinking of FGI’s Health Guidelines Revision Committee. This 100+ person committee of heath care experts is putting the final touches on the 2018 series of Guidelines and will be addressing the major changes and the philosophy behind them at this conference. The 2018 publications will be issued in late November 2017 and will be adopted by states such as Massachusetts and New Jersey in 2018.”

Richard Vendola, MED|Ed Facilities Boston Principal notes, “To support our goal of delivering the highest quality educational programs for the design and construction professionals in the Northeast, we partnered with the premier experts on subject matter, and FGI is exactly that when it comes to standards for health care facilities. We are happy to be able to draw on FGI’s knowledge and experience.”

About the Facility Guidelines Institute

Founded in 1998, the Facility Guidelines Institute is a not-for-profit corporation founded to provide leadership and continuity to the Guidelines revision process. FGI functions as the coordinating entity for development of the Guidelines series of documents using a multidisciplinary, consensus-based process and for provision of ancillary services that encourage and improve their application and use. FGI invests revenue derived from sales of the Guidelines to fund research and the activities of the next revision cycle.

About the FGI Guidelines for Design and Construction Documents

The FGI Guidelines for Design and Construction documents are updated every four years to keep pace with new concepts, capabilities, and technologies in the delivery of health care. The Guidelines documents are used by states to regulate health care facility design and construction, through adoption of the Guidelines as code, as a basis for state-written codes, as an adjunct to state codes, or for reference.

About MED|Ed Facilities®

MED|Ed Facilities is produced in collaboration with Tradeshow Management Services Ltd. (TMS), a full-service tradeshow company specializing in conferences and tradeshows for the design, building and construction marketplace. TMS has been affiliated with leading events including AEC SYSTEMS, ArchitectureBoston Expo (ABX), Build Boston, Residential Design & Construction, Ecobuild America, Federal Construction Outlook Conference, BIM Expo, and Construction Technology. The event is held in cooperation with the Construction Specifications Institute Boston, USGBC-MA, FGI and Institute for Human Centered Design (IHCD)

