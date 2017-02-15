Chelsea Westside Our goal is to offer a live-work-play environment for our residents in centrally located, highly sought-after areas

ICON Residential recently closed on 5.4 acres of land at Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood to make way for The Chelsea Westside, a 92 unit luxury townhome community with units ranging from 1,600 square feet to 2,700 square feet and offering 9 uniquely-designed floorplans.

The Chelsea will feature a variety of amenities including a community pool, dog park, urban garden, bocce ball court and within walking distance of the rapidly expanding Ellsworth Industrial area and the Westside Provisions District.

Units feature private rooftop terraces with optional hot tubs, fireplaces, and personal gardens to suit your needs. High end finishes, select appliances and color schemes are customizable for residents within an industrial designed exterior, mixing elements of luxury and industry for modern, chic living quarters.

Pam Ahern with Keller Williams is the exclusive agent selling the homes. Minutes from Midtown and Downtown, residents will have access to boutique shopping, an exciting bar and restaurant scene and amenities such as the future Beltline and Quarry Park.

“We specialize in developing attractively designed townhomes in desirable infill locations across the Southeast US. Our goal is to offer a live-work-play environment for our residents in centrally located, highly sought-after areas,” said ICON Residential Principal Mike Bednarski, a managing partner with the developer.

Construction is expected to begin the second quarter of 2017 with first units being delivered early 2018. The sales center for the project will be located at 691 14th Street Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30318.

About ICON Residential Development

Founded in Tampa, FL in 2009 by Principals Mike Bednarski, Ryan Studzinski and Peggy Tseung, ICON Residential is a real estate investment and development company, with a strong background in residential real estate investing, construction, brokerage and development.

ICON embraces New Urbanist design principles, such as accessibility to an active urban environment, and promotes the opportunity for a “live, work, play” lifestyle. The company’s market approach is tailored to contemporary for-sale housing targeting middle income households and empty nesters in primarily the southeastern United States where it creates innovative and desirable custom solutions for infill, for-sale housing. ICON’s portfolio contains a growing collection of boutique urban communities that showcase the company’s innovative approach to architecture, design and planning. ICON Residential has offices in Tampa, Atlanta and New York. For more information, please visit http://www.iconresliving.com or email info(at)iconresliving.com.