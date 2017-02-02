“We’re excited to open our doors here to the expanding solar community. PROINSO is a substantial company that offers reliability in a fluctuating industry.

Yesterday was a busy day at PROINSO’s new office location in West Sacramento. Eight years after entering the US market, solar distributor and integrator PROINSO (http://Proinso.net) is pressing ahead with its expansion in the USA after profiting from a busy year in 2016.



The fully stocked facility at 1030 Riverside Pkwy West Sacramento will further streamline its operations in an effort to continue to offer market-leading pricing, support, market intelligence and rewards to its customers.



Before the office launch, PROINSO’s clients had an opportunity to attend the exclusive half-day training event delivered by their partners SMA, Omron and Jinko and earn NABCEP credits. Attendees also had an opportunity to test PROINSO’s new software platform – PROINSO Advantage, powered by Enact.



Pablo Gonzalez, Head of Americas, said “We’re excited to open our doors here to the expanding solar community. PROINSO is a substantial company that offers reliability in a fluctuating industry. PROINSO is committed to staying ahead of the curve with our product and service offer, and today’s training for our installers and launch of Privilege – the new customer rewards program – show that we are working hard to create more value for our clients’ businesses.”



About PROINSO

With 10 years of experience, over 2.7GW of projects supplied and offices in 27 countries, PROINSO is a leading global distributor and integrator of PV modules, inverters, mounting systems and trackers. PROINSO has three divisions focusing on Distribution & Integration, Manufacturing of Structures and EPM (Engineering, Procurement and Management). Exclusive products, services and discounts are available to customers registered for PROINSO’s Privilege rewards program.