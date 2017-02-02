Eclipse Surveillance Analytics The entire Eclipse Signature Series line is UL Listed

Eclipse Surveillance is proud to introduce the Eclipse Signature Series line of IP Products. Key features include: Extended PoE Range (up to 984 feet) using Cat6 cable, Redundant Synchronized Edge Recording, Enhanced network security, and Integrated Voltage Protection. The Eclipse Signature Series supports H.265, H.264, and MJPEG compression. The entire Eclipse Signature Series line is UL Listed.

The IP Cameras include enhanced intelligent operation (Perimeter Detection, Line Cross Detection, Face Detection, and People Counting). In addition, the NVR recorders feature Smart Search to effortlessly locate an incident with no knowledge of the time or date of event. A full line of custom engineered accessories enable a clean and secure installation in most environments. A complimentary CMS platform is included and supports Eclipse Signature Series NVRs, IP Cameras, and Video Wall Controllers. Windows, Macintosh, iOs, and Android device apps are available at no additional charge.

Visit Eclipse Surveillance today to learn more about this powerful line of IP Video Surveillance Products or call (888) 422-8826 to speak with a representative.