New Yorker, Suneet Jain and Team Break Guinness World Record

Mechanical engineer, Suneet Jain joined Chrysalis Entrepreneur Forum from India to smash the Guinness World Record for the longest human chain underwater with an astounding 182 scuba divers in Koh Tao, Thailand. The record was earlier held by 173 Italian divers.

Remarkably, the team included more than 30 non-swimmers, several first-time scuba divers and all age groups from 8-year-olds to 58-year-olds. They collectively overcame several challenges including recruiting and training over 200 participants, scouting for a suitable location internationally and organizing a large-scale scuba diving event in a foreign country. Unfamiliar with saltwater, the team failed their practice attempt the previous day after six months of planning. Overnight, they dropped and replaced several divers and created a winning dive plan to set this spectacular record, demonstrating their belief that ‘Impossible is nothing!’ The overarching goal of this event was to inspire ordinary people to extraordinary accomplishments.

24-year-old Suneet, born in India, plans to use his engineering skills for his next Guinness World Record. He has a few ideas and is already working out their feasibility.

Link: http://guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/longest-human-chain-underwater