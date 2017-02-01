Ancient Culture Meets Modern Metropolis in USTOA's Latest Video Series

Photo Credit: Justin Weiler

The larger-than-life luxury and exotic desert landscapes of Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, are captured in the Modern Explorer video series produced by the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA).

The three-part video series follows Max Aly as he explores local immersions and activities to include in upcoming SITA World Tours itineraries. Created in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority and SITA World Tours, the videos highlight Max’s journey to discover new adventures like fat tire biking and camel riding in the desert, visit places rich in Arabic culture such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital and discover pearls from freshly harvested oysters.

Inspired travelers can find their ideal Abu Dhabi itinerary by using the “Find Your Dream Vacation” section of the USTOA homepage. The resulting options provide details on the length of trip, itineraries, dates, and prices for a range of trips.

The Abu Dhabi videos are the newest installment in USTOA’s ongoing Modern Day Explorers series, a curated collection of in-depth videos and blog posts that introduces wanderlusters to the individuals responsible for scouting undiscovered travel experiences in new and emerging destinations and rediscovering what’s new in beloved places. Each video series brings viewers behind the scenes to discover how these Modern Day Explorers find the rich and locally immersive experiences enjoyed by the eight million people who travel with USTOA tour operator members each year.

Modern Day Explorers videos and blog stories can be found at http://www.ustoa.com/modern-day-explorers, as well as https://ustoa.com/blog/ and youtube.com/user/ustoanyc. Consumers can follow the adventures on Instagram and Twitter using #traveltogether or by visiting USTOA’s Facebook page.

For more information on USTOA, visit ustoa.com, call 212-599-6599, or email information(at)ustoa(dot)com.

