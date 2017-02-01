rSmart We’re excited to see where our current and future customers will go with OneCampus in 2017

Higher levels of student engagement. Reduced administrative costs. Increased productivity. These are just a few of the many benefits reported by U.S. colleges and universities that have implemented OneCampus, a next-generation, cloud-based portal that makes it easy to organize web-based campus services in one mobile-friendly location. Thanks to the success of these institutions, usage of OneCampus has soared, resulting in record growth for rSmart and the launch of the first-ever rSmart Users Conference.

In 2016, the widespread adoption of OneCampus in public and private colleges and universities allowed rSmart’s client roster to grow by more than 100 percent. OneCampus now serves almost 1 million students and faculty across the United States. Further, rSmart has expanded its reach with its first sale in Canada in 2016.

To share best practices, facilitate communication, and maximize the use of OneCampus, rSmart will hold its first annual users conference February 28th and March 1st at SkySong, the Arizona State University (ASU) Innovation Center. The conference will feature presentations by the University of Delaware, University of Maryland, University of Notre Dame, and Ohio State University, as well as experts from rSmart. During the sessions, participants will explore best practices for implementing and managing OneCampus, and proven strategies for building awareness and engagement campus-wide.

“2016 was the biggest year yet for rSmart and OneCampus,” said rSmart CEO Tony Potts. “In addition to experiencing tremendous growth, rSmart was recognized with the prestigious 2016 EDUVENTURES Innovation of the Year Award, together with Oral Roberts University, for the creative use of technology to enhance student success. We also partnered with leading organizations such as eThink Education, Regroup, and Canvas to provide extended services to our customers. We’re excited to see where our current and future customers will go with OneCampus in 2017.”

About rSmart

For more than 15 years, rSmart has been changing the way higher ed thinks about technology by delivering solutions that reduce costs, improve productivity, and simplify the user experience. The OneCampus product is a lightweight, mobile-friendly technology that makes finding campus services faster and easier than ever. rSmart is privately held and headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. To learn more about OneCampus or to request a demo, visit https://www.rsmart.com or call 866.874.4338.